Iron your yellow chem suits and do the happy lab dance, because El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is here. Six years after Breaking Bad fans Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) ran away from the area where he was locked up, Vince Gilligan presented the next chapter in the character’s history in El Camino. We’ve put everything we know about El Camino here so you don’t have to build one of Hank Schrader’s (Dean Norris) evidence boards to put it all together yourself.

It premiered in October. Netflix has been silent about El Camino throughout the production process. So it was a shock when the streaming service found out that not only was the film already being made, it was also going to be premiered less than a year after the first time. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie aired on Netflix on Friday, October 11th. El Camino was also broadcast in select U.S. cinemas from October 11-13.

The film will air on Sunday February 16 at 8:00 AM on AMC, the original home of Breaking Bad and the current home of its spin-off, Better Call Saul.

Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the film. The creator of Breaking Bad brought the idea to Aaron Paul right before Breaking Bad’s 10th anniversary. Gilligan not only wrote and directed El Camino, but also produced with Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul.

The film is about Jesse’s journey. El Camino catches up shortly after the events of Breaking Bad’s finale when Jesse Pinkman whizzed away in the eponymous car after Walt (Bryan Cranston) rescued him from white supremacy. The first teaser trailer for the film shows that the DEA will still be very interested in Pinkman’s whereabouts, even interviewing Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), who denies knowing anything other than the terrible abuse he suffered, when he was held captive by Todd (Jesse Plemons). and Jack (Michael Bowen).

Flashbacks are plentiful. According to Netflix’s official El Camino logline, the film “Jesse Pinkman flees from his kidnappers, the law, and his past.” When the film was shot in New Mexico, Jesse and Walt’s RV were spotted on the set, although their RV was torn down long before Breaking Bad’s finale, as was Mike Ehrmantraut’s (Jonathan Banks) car. Banks later confirmed that he would appear in the film, and given his fate, it is clear that the only way to accomplish this is through some kind of flashback. Aaron Paul also offered a teaser picture of himself in the former lab under the laundromat, in front of all the compound scars.

There are many cameos from Breaking Bad. In addition to Charles Baker, whose return was confirmed in the first teaser, Matt Jones repeated his role as Jesse’s sidekick Badger, as did Jonathan Banks as Mike. In the meantime, Larry Hankins Old Joe has been confirmed to return by another teaser, and Paul has pointed out that there are tons of other character retaliations that we won’t spoil here.

One of these cameos is probably someone you want to see. In an interview with Gilligan and Paul, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that more than 10 well-known faces from Breaking Bad will appear in El Camino – including a “protagonist” who had to travel to and from Albuquerque on a private jet to avoid being seen. Bryan Cranston, who looks like the obvious guess, has long played shy about the possibility of returning to the role of Walter White. After he and Paul teased a collaboration that turned out to be a liquor brand, Paul replied to angry fans with the cryptic remark that “good things are happening to those who wait.” Rumor has it that Cranston and other actors – including Jonathan Banks, Jesse Plemons and Krysten Ritter – appear in the film, but you have to watch to find out. When asked about these special potential cameos from the New York Times, Paul just said, “I think people will be really happy with what they see.”

There’s a Breaking Bad scene where Paul wants fans to come back. Paul gave fans a hint of what to expect from the movie when he pointed out an argument between Jesse and Walt in Season 3 “One Minute”. In the scene, Jesse blamed Walt for being isolated from everyone he loved, but a few moments later he agreed to work with Walt again.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is available on Netflix. It makes its cable debut Sunday, February 16 on AMC.

El Camino: A breaking bad film