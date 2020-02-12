Elvis Costello may not have the same recognition as some of the notable acts that emerged from the creative boom in Britain in the mid-1970s, but there is no denying that the singer and songwriter is rightly a national institution.

When Costello starred on the legendary Desert Island Discs radio show in 1992, he faced another such established contact point of British culture. During the meeting, Costello shared eight songs he simply couldn’t live without.

It is impossible for us to exaggerate the importance of the BBC’s Desert Island Discs for the thick carpet of British pop culture. It’s a time-honored tradition that prime ministers and rock stars alike went through their studio doors. Created by Roy Plomley in 1942, the format is always the same. Each week, a guest is invited by the host to choose the eight records he would take to a desert island.

In addition to the eight CDs, a free collection of all works by Shakespeare and the Bible, the star in question can also choose a luxury item and a book.

It was a premise that the always industrious Costello used. The singer chose a collection of works by Thurber as his book. He also filled the ballot box when he selected a piano with a painting of Saint Barnabas by Sandro Botticelli as a luxury item. Smart.

This is an indication of the music that Costello would pack in his suitcase. Instead of the huge list of 500 records that Costello once considered essential, but which the singer once compiled, he instead opens up the music spectrum for something more classic.

Instead of choosing tracks anchored in the history of rock, except maybe Frank Sinatra and definitely The Beatles, the singer / songwriter showed that his musical blows were far beyond the pop sensibility that some of his music had shown. It comes from his musical family and is discussed by him with the current Sue Lawley.

For Declan McManus, AKA Elvis Costello, the change of name came first. “As you just showed,” the singer from ‘Oliver’s Army’ replied to a question he probably heard a thousand times, the sound of a rubber band when I say my name. ”

It would also be of little help if he contacted record labels about his early work. He decided to take his grandmother’s name, Costello, and when one day his manager, Jake Riviera, introduced him as Elvis, the name got stuck. When asked if he was foolish to change his name at 23, the singer who embodied his work replied: “There was a kind of mandatory element.”

Lawley asks if he could be thrown to a desert island alone. “Wouldn’t you sink into the depths of despair?” She asks. “Well, I don’t think that’s unhealthy, I’m still doing it anyway.” It’s a question that could have influenced Lawley how he chose a song.

Costello replies: “Yes. This has affected the selection especially in the records that I have not selected. If I had said what my eight favorite songs were, if such a list could even exist if it changed every minute, it would be such a depressing experience that I might not be so resilient. ”

This is the perfect way to not only present a range of records curated for his particular experience, but to speak to Costello as an artist. He chose dense pieces of music that are so multi-layered that they get lost in them and embedded with the kind of intellectualism that he put into all of his own works.

Below you will find the complete list as well as a playlist of the title chosen by Elvis Costello as essential. Make sure you visit the BBC for full information on all of the artists interviewed for the show and listen to Elvis Costello’s full appearance on Desert Island Discs below.

<noscript><iframe title="Spotify Embed: Elvis Costello" width="100%" height="232" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" allow="encrypted-media" src="https://open.spotify.com/embed-podcast/episode/2yEfwLTy8wYEidEePvf21I?si=WMYk5bz3SHukUO9L5ef8qg"></noscript>

“String Quartet No. 16 in F major, op. 135” – Ludwig van Beethoven

“I have you under my skin” – Frank Sinatra

“Finally” – Joe Loss Orchestra

“Le nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro), Opera, K. 492 Act 1, Scene 5, No. 6” – Mozart

“You really have a firm grip on me” – The Beatles

“Sonata in B, D. 960: I. Molto moderato” – Franz Schubert

“Dido ‘s Lament” – Henry Purcell

“Blood Count” – Duke Ellington