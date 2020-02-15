All but one of nine UK patients who tested positive for coronavirus were discharged from the hospital, the NHS announced.

NHS England and NHS Improvement said on Saturday that eight people who tested positive for Covid-19 had left the hospital after two negative tests.

All 94 people who are in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral have also been released.

They were kept in isolation in the hospital after returning to Britain from China, the center of the outbreak.

More than 100 people stay at the Kents Hill Park Hotel in Milton Keynes, the NHS added.

Professor Keith Willett, director of strategic incidents at the NHS, said: “The last guests have left Arrowe Park Hospital and I would like to thank them again for the calm, patient and responsible way in which they responded to a difficult situation ,

Stay up to date with the latest information on #coronavirus, including the current situation in the UK and information about the virus and its symptoms. https://t.co/NlUA8q8BSi pic.twitter.com/rgpGtJnoNr

– NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) February 14, 2020

“In the coming weeks, many of us may have to spend some time at home to reduce the spread of the virus, and they have set a good example.

“I would like to thank all of the NHS staff and partners, as well as Public Health England, who worked so hard to make their stay as comfortable as possible, those who still care for guests in Milton Keynes, and everyone Doctors, nurses and nurses other health professionals who have successfully treated patients in other hospitals.

“We must not forget the local residents, the Council staff, the volunteers and many others who have gathered to help our guests in need. I thank all of you. “(PA Graphics)

Health Minister Matt Hancock said: “I am also pleased that eight of the nine people who tested positive for coronavirus have now been successfully treated and discharged from the hospital.

“This is also proof of how well our NHS is prepared to deal with the Wuhan corona virus.

“I want to emphasize that everyone who is discharged from the hospital is doing well now and that they are not a public health risk.”

Deputy Interim Director for Health Protection in the North West of Public Health England (PHE), Dr. William Welfare said: “Today is the end of an intense and difficult time for those who have stayed at Arrowe Park and everyone involved in their care would like to thank them for their patience, resilience and support in the last two weeks.

“As with the first group of guests, all test results for this novel corona virus have been negative, and we can once again be sure that no one leaving today poses a risk to the general public.”

The five members of a ski group infected by businessman Steve Walsh – the businessman at the heart of the UK Coronavirus outbreak – said they recovered quickly.

Mr. Walsh, a 53-year-old boy scout guide from Hove in East Sussex, contracted coronavirus on a business trip to Singapore and returned to a ski resort in France, where five other British people were subsequently infected.

In a statement, the group treated at the Royal Free Hospital and St. Thomas’ Hospital in London said: “All of our groups, including the six in other countries, recovered quickly from the virus as minimal during our treatment medical treatment was required time was isolated.

“We understand that the virus can be dangerous for some, but we also want to share the important facts of our situation to reassure people.”

The announcement comes after the coronavirus’ first death outside Asia has been confirmed in France.

French health minister Agnes Buzyn said an elderly Chinese tourist had become the first death of the virus in Europe, Reuters reported on Saturday.

Ms. Buzyn said, “I was informed last night of the death of an 80-year-old patient who has been hospitalized since January 25th.” (PA Graphics)

The patient, a Chinese tourist from Hubei Province who had arrived in France on January 16, had a lung infection caused by the virus.

He was treated in hospital with strict isolation measures and his condition deteriorated rapidly.

His daughter has also been hospitalized, but authorities say she is likely to recover.

In mainland China, the death toll from Covid-19 has exceeded 1,500 after health officials reported a further 143 deaths early Saturday morning.

A total of 1,523 deaths were recorded during this increase.

However, the authorities also said that the recent 2,641 new cases of the virus every day were a “large decrease” due to the widespread implementation of a new diagnostic method.

The total number of cases confirmed worldwide is now over 67,000.

By Friday, 2,964 people had been tested in the UK, with 2,955 confirmed negative and nine positive, PHE said.

Health officials in the UK contacted more than 200 people who attended a conference in downtown London after it became known that a delegate was suffering from coronavirus.

PHE sent a letter to those who were at the British bus summit at the QEII Center in Westminster on February 6, including several MPs, two of whom have chosen to stay largely at home.

Sources reported to the PA news agency that the bus summit case was not related to the ninth case of coronavirus in the UK, a Chinese woman who brought an Uber to A&E after developing symptoms.

Two Lewisham Hospital employees in south London are now isolated at home after coming into contact with the woman.

Sir Simon Stevens, CEO of the NHS, said Thursday that many more people in the UK may need to isolate themselves to contain the disease, which was officially known as Covid-19.