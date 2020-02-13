Egypt’s rapidly growing population reached 100 million on Tuesday, the official statistics agency said, an urgent problem for a congested country with limited resources.

The astonishing number is an increase of 7 million since the latest census results were released in 2017.

The Egyptian population has tripled since 1960, with the annual growth rate in 1987 with nearly 2.8% reached its peak. The agency estimates that almost 5,000 people are born every day in Egypt.

The country is trying to cope with resurgent birth rates and a “youth bulge” that has peaked. According to the U.N., around 62% of the population are Population Fund younger than 29 years old.

“We are looking at the largest cohort of young people in Egypt’s history. This number can translate into serious challenges or opportunities depending on how the country invests,” said Aleksandar Bodiroza, the Egyptian representative of UNFPA.

The vast majority of the country’s population is overcrowded in urban areas around the Nile, about 7% of the Egyptian territory. The capital city of Cairo and its double province of Giza have a total of 19 million inhabitants, according to Tuesday.

Cairo is so overwhelmed and overpopulated that President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi’s government has decided to build huge new administrative capital in the desert that has been critically depleted of resources in a drought-prone country.

“The population is one of the biggest challenges for the state,” said Hala el-Said, Minister for Planning and Economic Development.