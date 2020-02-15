The Indian embassy in Japan said on Saturday that it was trying to get all the Indians on board the cruise ship that moored off the Japanese coast after the quarantine period ended when the authorities confirmed that 218 people, including three Indians New types of corona virus were infected on the ship.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew members and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the quarantined ship that arrived on the Japanese coast earlier this month.

It was quarantined after it was found that a passenger who left Hong Kong last month was the carrier of the COVID-19 on the ship.

The Indian Embassy is in contact with Japanese authorities, the ship management company and Indian citizens on board the ship.

“We have continued our efforts with everyone to get our nationals off board early after the end of quarantine and subject to favorable results from their tests for COVID-19,” an embassy official told PTI on Saturday. A third Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast tested positive for the novel corona virus, increasing the total number of Indians infected with COVID-19 to three.

The embassy contacted all three Indian nationals who tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently being treated in medical facilities.

“It has been confirmed that their health is stable and improving. The embassy is also in constant contact with the relevant Japanese authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indian nationals on board the ship, ”it said.

The embassy also emailed all Indian nationals on board the ship to assure them of all help and assistance. They are also asked to follow the Japanese government’s health and quarantine protocols, the embassy said on their Facebook page.

The Japanese government announced on Thursday that passengers over the age of 80 will be given the opportunity to exit the ship if they do a negative COVID-19 test. Those who meet the age requirement and who already have existing conditions or who are in rooms without a balcony will be given priority for disembarkation.

No Indian citizen falls into this category and can disembark early, the statement said on Friday.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include:

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile-friendly version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Switch between articles smoothly as our pages load immediately.

dashboard

A one-stop shop to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for messages.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad, and print mobile applications. Our plans improve your reading experience.