FSU football wants to pick up speed with its 2021 recruitment class. Four-star young recruit Branden Jennings does just that.

FSU football and Mike Norvell are working to get their recruiting class back on track for 2021. Employees lagged behind other top-notch programs because they saved recruiting class 2020 after Willie Taggart’s dismissal.

They made some progress by getting a lot of engagement from three-star quarterback Luke Altmyer a few days ago.

FSU trainers have followed this with an enormous commitment from four-star linebacker Branden Jennings Friday.

He is the son of former FSU linebacker Bradley Jennings, who played linebacker for the Noles in the late 1990s and was on the national championship team in 1999.

Jennings has over 36 offerings from Miami, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn, Ohio, Notre Dame, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas and countless other major programs.

Jennings is number 39 in the country and number 4 outside the linebacker, while he checks in as number 6 in the state of Florida.

How does his commitment to the Noles affect? Let us talk about it.