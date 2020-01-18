Edward Osei-Nketia wins 100 meters at Cooks Classic but falls short with dad's record

advertisement

MARK KOLBE / GETTY IMAGES

Edward Osei-Nketia made the 100m event at the Cooks Classic in Whanganui. (FILE PIC)

Kiwi sprint sensation Edward Osei-Nketia demanded the 100-meter win at the Cooks Classic in Whanganui, but failed to break his father’s stadium record.

Four days shy of 20 years ago, the former Gus Nketia, Ghana and New Zealand ran 10.49 seconds at the event, and that record will remain for the time being, after his miracle son couldn’t quite improve it Saturday night.

The 18-year-old reigning national champion took the sport by storm after sneaking into the sprint scene, and his last attempt saw him coming from behind in Cooks Gardens before he went home in 10.62 seconds – with the representative of North Harbor Bays to settle for a stadium record instead.

HANNAH PETERS / GETTY IMAGES

Edward Osei-Nketia sees a place at the Olympic Games and at a certain moment also a shift to rugby sevens.

Osei-Nketia fought with five-time New Zealand champion Joseph Millar, who came early in the lead but had the chance to finish second in a time of 10.72.

Millar had a good start to the season with victories in Hamilton in November (10.68) and in Tauranga on New Year’s Day (10.82).

The duo, who spent time together, last went toe-to-toe in the semi-final of the Oceania championships in Townsville last June, where Osei-Nketia won in 10.43 and Millar finished third in 10.82, with Osei-Nketia win the final in 10.34.

This was Osei-Nketia’s first encounter since the terrible Wellington weather last month confused his hope of breaking the national schoolboy record of 10.60 (he won in 10.97).

So at least father Gus can brag a little.

His 100m record of 10.11 in New Zealand, which took place during the Commonwealth Games of 1994, is the big thing his son strives for.

MONIQUE FORD / MATERIAL

Edward Osei-Nketia and his father Gus Nketia will certainly share a smile after the youngster’s last race.

It doesn’t seem to happen far for a man who is looking for a place at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, and who is also considering a shift to rugby sevens at some point.

Osei-Nketia already has a personal record of 10.19 after winning the Australian championship title in Sydney in April last year, and he clocked 10.24 in September while running alongside former Olympic and world champion Justin Gatlin in the preliminary round of the Doha World Championships.

Osei-Nketia told Stuff in December that his season officially began on February 1 and that he was watching the World Cup under 20 this year in Kenya in July.

PHILLIP ROLLO / MATERIAL

Teen sprint sensation Edward Osei-Nketia is going to contest the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

“We are still in training mode. I am still trying to become better, stronger and (certain things), so that we know what I need to learn and what I need to improve to be really, really good for the next season.

“My eyes are on young people under 20 because I want to help the Kiwis to finally get a medal for the sprints, that’s something I really want to do to inspire young Kiwis and the future generation.

“Also the Olympics, I want to try to make the semi-finals at the Olympics and I want to play really good times, like a professional athlete. I now have the experience, now I have to use the experience alone.”

