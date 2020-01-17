Edward Aschoff, ESPN College Football Reporter, died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma

advertisement

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff died on Christmas Eve of an alleged pneumonia. However, his fiancée Katy Berteau revealed what Aschoff meant seriously. Berteau went to Aschoff’s Twitter account to report that he was dealing with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in his lungs. She said the cancer can go undetected because it is more advanced.

“Both pneumonia and non-Hodgkins lymphoma can trigger HLH in the body, and apparently so does Edward,” wrote Berteau. “All of this combined has led to his rapid decline in the past few days and ultimately to his death.”

She went on to thank the doctors and nurses who looked after Aschoff when he was sick. Berteau is also grateful that the late ESPN personality has not received painful treatment.

“I hope this information helps people deal with this tragedy,” she added. “It has helped me to know that his death was inevitable, and at least I am grateful that he did not have to go through the painful treatment and lengthy process of fighting the disease.”

At the end of the Twitter thread, Berteau asked for a donation to the Edward Aschoff Memorial Fund at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communication. A Twitter user replied, “Florida is my least preferred school, but your fiance was so incredible that I will issue my check the next day because I respected him so much. It is an honor to support this fund, to keep his legacy alive. My condolences to you. “

“Still disappointing for the CFB and ESPN community, in addition to friends and family,” wrote another person. “I hope you get the same love and support that you have shared with other people through social media.”

Aschoff was 34 when he died and was one of the most respected journalists in the industry. He reported on various teams across the country for the various ESPN networks such as ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio.

We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news about the tragic death of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff, “said ESPN in a statement at the time of his death.” He died earlier today on his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancee, Katy. ‘

