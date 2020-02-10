Several local school districts issued a guarantee statement in March 2020. Ukiah Unified has measure A. Fort Bragg Unified has measure B. Willits Unified has measure G. Mendocino Unified has measure H. And in November Anderson Valley Unified will put a bond measure on the ballot.

People are sometimes confused as to why school districts require local taxpayers to borrow money. I thought I would explain who pays for what when it comes to education.

The annual state funding generally only pays off for the school district. It is not intended to cover capital improvements. In Mendocino County, this responsibility rests primarily with local taxpayers. The operational business includes current expenses such as salaries and employee benefits, school supplies and ancillary costs. Capital improvements include larger expenses such as new roofs, new heating and air conditioning systems, and even new buildings.

background

Before the 1970s, school districts funded by local property tax revenues and local school authorities set the property tax rate. This worked well for wealthy areas where estimated property values ​​rose quickly, but not so well for economically disadvantaged areas.

To remedy the situation, the California Supreme Court has developed a formula that redistributes property taxes across the state to offset funding per student. In 1978, voters who were dissatisfied with the redistribution passed Proposition 13, which lowered the property tax rate across the state to 1 percent of the estimated base value and increased the estimated value by a maximum of 2 percent per year until the property was sold. When the property is sold, it gets an increase in market value and then resumes the maximum increase of 2 percent per year until the property changes hands again.

Districts with a high property value per student, which are referred to as community-funded or primary care districts, were funded solely by property taxes – they received no state aid. However, they were allowed to keep the excess property taxes accruing in their districts, which resulted in higher student funding than their less fortunate neighbors.

These two events transferred public school funding responsibility from the local to the state level, and since no new funding was available, the state was chronically underfunding public education.

In response, voters adopted Proposition 98 in 1988, which provided a minimum funding guarantee for public education of approximately 40 percent of the state budget. The initiative also created a number of gaps that allowed legislators to postpone funding under certain conditions. During the recession that started in 2008, California was in the top of US student finance until 2011 due to deferrals and cuts in funding.

From 2013 to 2014, the state adopted a new funding formula for public schools, the so-called Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF). The goal of LCFF is to return educational decisions to the local community, provide balanced funding per student, and provide additional resources to provide targeted services that support English learners, low-income students, and youth-promoting youth. However, LCFF does not provide additional funds for capital improvements, so much of the local responsibility remains.

Keep the schools running

When school facilities are repaired and properly maintained, they often last longer, so capital increases can be a good long-term strategy. Sometimes schools also have to invest in new facilities to keep up with the new technology or to increase the number of students.

Schools can only raise capital improvement funds in a variety of ways: general bonds, developer fees, selling existing property, receiving philanthropic gifts, or through government funding (a 60/40 state / location split for modernization projects and a 30% split) 50/50 split for the new building).

School bonds are often the best choice because they spread the cost across many people and are repaid over time, reducing the financial burden on everyone. Bonds work similarly to home loans. They allow the borrower (school districts) to spend money immediately and repay it over time.

If properly implemented, the decision to put a borrowing measure on the ballot will only be made after the school districts have completed a needs assessment and / or a facility plan. It then estimates the cost of any facility improvements needed with the feedback from the community and all available resources (bonds, government matching funds, etc.). As soon as the school districts have defined a prioritized list of needs through this process, they create their project lists for which the bond funds can pay.

The project lists feed into the decision to put the action on the ballot paper prepared by the district’s legal counsel, who often works with a financial advisor, an architect or a construction management company, and a number of other team members and stakeholders. Ideally, the entire team collectively structures loan programs that local taxpayers can afford to help the district achieve as many of its goals as possible.

Final thoughts

Each voter must decide whether to support local school loyalty schemes. I encourage all voters to learn about the project lists and tax rate declarations associated with each borrowing measure in their sample. If any questions remain unanswered, participants should contact the local superintendent or school board prior to the March election for information.

Finally, I would like to thank MCOE Director of External Business Services, Meg Kailikole, for her contribution to this article.

Michelle Hutchins is a school principal in Mendocino County.