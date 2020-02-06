Trysta Duerson, photo courtesy of Terrie Jones

Edmond North’s swimming coaches claim Junior Trysta Duerson has one of the best starts in the state.

It is not uncommon for coaches to promote the skills and performance of their athletes. However, what makes these trainers’ claims remarkable is the fact that Duerson is deaf.

“First of all, Trysta has a heart of gold,” said Heather Devoe, head coach for swimming at each of the three Edmond High Schools. “I am always amazed at her because she always adapts, even if we don’t know that she adapts. She is consistent. She is super team-oriented. She is a first-class child.”

Duerson primarily participates in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke races for the huskies. Two sprints where a good start is crucial and a tenth of a second can make the difference between winning and not even placing.

“My favorite race is the Fly 100,” said Duerson, who is also a member of the Bison Aquatic Swim Club. “I’ve always been pretty good at it.”

“Trysta has trained all coaches and officials on the hand signals they will use to get started,” said Lauren Reddout, Edmond North’s site trainer. “There are lights on the starting blocks that flash when the timer expires and she knows how to go.”

“It took about six months to figure out what kind of start would work for them,” said technical coach Mahlik Davis. “Whenever they say” take your time “, she goes down and looks at the officer. Everyone else looks down in a perfect position, but she looks to the side. When she lifts off, she not only has to lift her head but also her head turn into the right position, which is extremely difficult. I tried and it is difficult to do. It used to slow her down, but she’s been doing it for so long that she really leaves this block. “

Last year, Duerson was one of 16 athletes and the only one from Oklahoma selected to represent the United States and participate in the World Deaf Swimming Championships in Brazil. Over 30 countries were represented and it gave her an incredible life experience.

“It was different at first, but I quickly got used to it,” Duerson admitted. “I was able to make friends with people from other countries.”

“It’s pretty amazing how she could adapt and learn,” added Trysta’s mother Terrie Jones. “She is completely deaf in the water because she has to take off her listening devices. I am so glad that she is brave enough to try and take part in competitions.”

Duerson took third place in the 100 back and eighth place in the OSSAA regional competition. The regionals take place from February 7th to 8th in Jenks and Edmond. The state swimming competition meeting will take place in Jenks from February 21st to 22nd.

“Our goal is for the team to come first,” said Duerson, “but we hope that we can make it into the top three at least.”

Other husky swimmers to watch out for in the last two encounters are Lily Rector [100], Danielle Horst [50], Emma Reynolds [100] and Allie Lewis [100]. Junior Reese Lugafet in the 50th and 100th outdoors and the newcomer Liberty Long in the 100th and 500th outdoors are also in the mix to score team points.