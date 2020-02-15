Edinburgh

14

– –

9

scarlet

Edinburgh returned to the top of the Guinness PRO14 Conference B after working hard to stop Scarlets from a hard-fought 14: 9 win at Parc-y-Scarlets.

Wing Duhan van der Merwe made an attempt and created a second for Center Mike Scott, although Edinburgh had to defend for 22 in his 22nd period.

Scarlets’ points came from three Dan Jones penalties that helped them secure a lost bonus point.

The win was Edinburgh’s fifth straight win over the Scarlets.

The scarlet were enhanced by the arrival of Welsh squad flank Aaron Shingler, while support Rob Evans came on at halftime.

Samiera’s Kieron Fonotia center appeared again for the first time since last November after recovering from a calf problem.

Edinburgh, who defeated Scarlets 46-7 earlier in the season, deserved the 14-6 half-time lead thanks to two magical pieces by Van der Merwe.

Despite the presence of Storm Dennis, the South African wing showed what was possible with the ball in hand when it escaped four scarlet defenders halfway there.

Van der Walt converted in front of the posts to give the Scots a well-deserved lead.

Scarlets dominated possession of the ball in the first half, but did not take advantage of the fact that they had lost three of their first four line-outs and were also under pressure in the crowds.

But they returned to the competition with fines for Jones’ outer half.

But a minute before the break, when Scarlets was within a point of Edinburgh, Van der Merwe came off his wing in a scrum, burst and put Scott under the post. Van der Walt converted.

Despite the strong wind, Scarlets made an encouraging start to the second half when Jones converted his second penalty in the 48th minute.

Scarlets had their chances and good positions in Edinburgh’s 22. The best chance came when Steff Hughes broke through, but was knocked down by Viliame Mata, the man of the game.