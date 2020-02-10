For the week from February 10, 1979, Eddie Rabbitt hit # 1 on the charts with “Every Which Way But Loose”. Co-written by Steve Dorff, Snuff Garrett, and Milton Brown, the medium-fast, pedal-studded song plays a protagonist who can’t shake the memory of someone out of his head.

In fact, the narrator of “Every Which Way But Loose” feels closer to his enthusiasm than ever – the woman “turns around in every other way” – and feels compelled to rekindle her romance. “My mind tells me to move / But my body is asking me to stay,” Rabbitt sings. “And now I have a need to hold you / and love the night.”

“Every Which Way But Loose” leads the soundtrack LP of the eponymous hit from 1978. The song somehow reflects the plot of the film: Clint Eastwood appears as a trucker who travels from California to Colorado to fall in love, along with his loyal companions: his brother Orville and a pet orangutan named Clyde.

Despite the somewhat absurd premise, Every Which Way But Loose had sales of over $ 85 million in the United States. Another melody from the soundtrack, Mel Tillis’ “Coca-Cola Cowboy”, also came first in 1979.

“Every Which Way But Loose” was a big hit when it was released. It entered the country single charts at number 18, which was the highest debut on the charts at the time. Garth Brooks made his No. 18 debut with “Good Ride Cowboy” from 2005, although Keith Urban broke the record by making a No. 17 debut in 2006 with “Once in a Lifetime”.

“Every Which Way But Loose” was Rabbitt’s third single in a row topping the country charts and spent a total of three weeks at # 1. The song also reached the humble number 30 on the Billboard pop single charts, but this time remains a favorite of the country. Blake Shelton even covered the tune in late 2018.

