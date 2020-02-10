Eddie Jones has warned the Six Nations against increasing competition after living in a terrible battle between England and Scotland.

Tournament organizers have distanced themselves from a report saying that South Africa will join a new expanded format in 2024 after the proposal’s disclosure has not been discussed.

However, the demand to increase the number of parties involved remains, since Japan and Georgia are considered to be suitable additions alongside the springboks.

Why should you add other teams that will reduce the level of competition?

England revived their title ambitions by recapturing the Calcutta Cup with an ugly 13: 6 win played out against an enemy Murrayfield, and Jones believes it is not advisable to tinker with a winning format.

“It is the largest rugby tournament in the world and I think it is.” So why should you add other teams that will reduce the level of competition? “Said Jones.

“I can only speak from experience. Super rugby was the golden egg of rugby – brilliant, 12 teams, competitive. As soon as it was 14 and 15, it had lost its appeal.

“You want the best teams to play against each other. There is something about the Six Nations – it is more outstanding because of the history of relations between the nations.

“Someone gave me a history lesson on Scotland and the number of different things that happened in the rivalry with England. So for a game like this, a lot of people are very important.

“The competition is much more competitive than the World Cup. It will be much more physical and it will only become more.

“You don’t want this kind of game every week, but the southern hemisphere coaches certainly admire the Six Nations.

“From the first six nations I’ve completed so far, I think we’ve seen a general improvement in the quality of the teams.

“Ireland, Wales, Scotland, England – they are all now working at a high level. The distance between the teams is so small. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASyuoMlMdy8 (/ embed)

Swirling winds and incessant rain brought by Storm Ciara destroyed the clash on Saturday as a spectacle and raised the question of whether the Principality’s stadium should have more reasons to install a roof.

However, Jones, who saw Ellis Genge’s replacement for the crucial attempt in the 70th minute, saw only positive results when England reappeared 24-17 six days after losing to France in Paris.

“I loved it. Rugby is a winter sport. Until we make it a summer sport, we should play in winter conditions,” he said.

“It was fantastic. The players have to adapt to the conditions and find a way to win. It’s the most fascinating rugby.

“It’s a fairly simple game under these conditions. You want the opposition to have the ball.

The first feeling feeling # GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/939TZQ2OtK

– England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 9, 2020

“We got a kick against France last weekend and you have to pull yourself together.

“We probably thought we had finished the World Cup well as finalists and we weren’t really on the job.”

“It is one of the most satisfying victories to come here and do that after we put a bit of effort into France.”