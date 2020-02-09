Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin was forced to close for the remainder of the regular season following surgery last month to correct a stubborn knee injury that hampered him throughout the last season, and also forced him to miss the first 10 games of this campaign.

“When your body says you’re ready to come back, you’re ready to come back,” said the head coach. Dwane Casey said initially following the procedure. “Blake is an intelligent man. He will know when it is time. There is no rush on our part or on his part. The most important thing is his total health.”

Senior Pistons Advisor Ed Stefanski spoke to media earlier this week to provide an update to Griffin, who is now the face of the franchise after this week’s trade Andre Drummond.

“He works extremely hard to rehabilitate and it is a very difficult thing to do many times that he has had to do in his career. But the good thing is that he is rehabilitating now, so when June arrives, he will be completely healthy from that point of view and he will be back to basketball ” said Stefanski.

“So all of his basketball drills will prepare for the season and he’ll have a whole summer to do it. So that’s what he’s worried about right now.”

– – Quotes courtesy of Rod Beard of the Detroit News – –

