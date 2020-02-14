Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Airlines, plunges into the heated debate about reclining seats, revealing that while he never reclines his seat, it is “right” to ask the person behind you before making this decision ,

“The right thing is, if you want to sit back in someone, ask first if it’s okay,” Bastian said on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “I never sit back because I don’t think I should do anything as CEO and I never say anything when someone leans back in me.”

The long-standing debate over whether business people should be able to recline their seats resumed this week after an American Airlines passenger who had reclined their seat shared a video on Twitter, in which the man slapped the back of her seat and finally the FBI to accuse the man.

“Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I leaned back in my seat and hit about nine times – HARD, at that point I started filming him and he resigned himself to this behavior,” tweeted Wendi Williams on Saturday.

“If you sit back, you will invade the other passenger’s room and ruin their experience,” a Twitter user replied to the video. “You were in shock here, Wendy.”

Another disagreed and wrote, “It’s ridiculous for people to say that you shouldn’t lean back. This is an option for a reason. You’re completely right. If it needed more space, it would have one Should get a seat that offers space. ” Why should you be bothered? You paid for your seat. “

“You are both wrong,” said a third. “But leaning back in your seat when you are flying the bus is literally the most selfish, ruthless thing a person can do. It literally ruins the travel experience of the person sitting behind you. They are just as bad if not worse than him. “

The argument about leaning back has been in the middle of a discussion about reduced legroom on airplanes in recent years, although Bastian said about Delta: “We haven’t reduced our space on our airplanes in years. We’re going the other way.”

