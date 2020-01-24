advertisement

The new artificial turf in the corner stadium (Willie Schwanke)

The Eck Stadium remained one of the most impressive houses in college baseball due to its capacity and appearance.

For reasons of convenience, however, status and functionality had to be updated after a building boom in the 2000s consumed the sport.

advertisement

This spring, the Eck Stadium is feeling more complete and in good hands among the top college baseball facilities. The changes updated the places where coaches and players live and work, and linked the exercise and weight training areas in the way originally intended.

The new trainer Eric Wedge is in his new home next to the new shelter on the third base and has a weight room that is only a few steps away from the new Shocker changing room, the nutrition station, the classroom and the sports training facilities. After a waiting period of 10 years, everything is connected to the Bombardier Learjet Indoor Practice Facility, which opened in 2009.

“It’s great to be in here,” said Paxton Wallace. “The lockers are incredible. The TVs are just going in. It’s nice to go in here and see that your locker is full of equipment. “

A new artificial turf (which replaces the turf installed in 2009) and a new field wall with the well-known WuShock logo in the middle of the field are ready for the season in the stadium. The bullpens are given new names that honor former Shocker Big Leaguers – Mike Pelfrey and Braden Looper. Pelfrey is also the pitching trainer and is still new to season two.

“It is starting to feel like home,” Wedge said. “The room is undeniable. The three things that really stand out are the locker room, the weight room, the classroom. These will be the three areas in which we spend most of our time. “

Wichita State starts training on Friday. It opens the season on February 14th with a three-game series in Northwestern State. His first home is February 21 against Texas Southern.

The Shockers were like a spacious new locker room – the old one was so narrow that it was difficult to walk through when it was full of athletes and equipment – the comfort of the weight room, and access to quality food. The assistant strength and conditioning trainer Garrett Bayliff (former shocker outfielder) has also been added.

Last week, the Shockers met with a university nutritionist. One focus is eating the right food at the right time. The food station near the dressing room offers fruit, oatmeal, milk, sandwiches, energy bars and more.

Strength and conditioning room in the corner stadium.

“The feeding station is what everyone is excited about,” said Wallace. “With all the fruit, snacks, sandwiches and everything you could ever think of.”

The speakers in the locker room are connected via Bluetooth, which makes it easier for players to choose their favorite songs – exciting in the country with a dash of hip hop and rap.

“In the other changing room, you had to go to the computer room, go to YouTube, click on songs,” said Preston Snavely. “We can control the music a little bit better.”

When the hall opened in 2009, it was not connected to the rest of the stadium and the shockers stayed behind the first base in their locker room. Going into the hall meant walking across the pitch and using the toilet meant going back to the stadium.

“The efficiency is enormous,” said Wedge.

Weights required a trip to the Koch Arena. Now their world is closed.

“It’s a really big upgrade,” said Snavely. “It’s really nice to get dressed, go to the weight room, do your things, shower and go to class. It doesn’t drive.”

Wedge played for the Shockers in 1987-89 and won an NCAA title in 1989. The corner stadium has recently been expanded with changing rooms and lights (players who were dressed in their dormitory or in their cars only a few years earlier). In his day, the Shockers dressed in a third base clubhouse before moving to the first base in 1990.

Merry Christmas from Eck Stadium. Enjoyed meeting former shocker star Sam Tewes today. #WATCHUS pic.twitter.com/K4YXv1cgbE

– Brent Kemnitz (@BrentKemnitz), December 24, 2019

Thirty years later, the Eck Stadium has grown into a 7,851-seat stadium that contains all the attributes that are now expected in the country’s top programs. Getting the most out of baseball is a constant struggle to collect donations.

The work of bringing the shockers back to this level on the field is not yet complete. It starts every day with a facility to help these ambitions.

“This will definitely be a home away from home,” Wedge said. “It’s such a special place.”

Upcoming Events

Watch the East Carolina Pirates college basketball against the Wichita State Shockers women – Saturday, February 1st at 2:00 p.m., CT – Yurview KS (Cox Ch. 2022) and stream live on yurview.com ,

advertisement