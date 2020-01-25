ECI imposes 48-hour campaign ban on BJP's Kapil Mishra for controversial tweets

advertisement

The election committee imposed a 48-hour ban on Saturday against the BJP candidate from the Kapil Mishra constituency in Delhi after his controversial tweets, the jury members said.

The injunction, signed by the Chief Election Commissioner and two co-election commissioners, would take effect from 5 p.m. on Saturday they said.

While Twitter had taken away one of his controversial tweets on Friday according to directions from the EC, an FIR was filed against him under Section 125 of the People’s Representation Act on creating class enmity.

Delhi is pollen on 8 February.

.

