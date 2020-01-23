Echo into eternity: Six in a row started with the team from 2014

advertisement

by Nikki Hood

– Employed author

– 30.11.2019 22: 12: 53.0

Clemson’s defense bottles Tavien Feaster

COLUMBIA, SC – In the film

gladiatorMaximus tells his troops that what they do will return to eternity. What Clemson has done against South Carolina in the past six seasons will also reflect back to eternity.

advertisement

For the first time in 79 years, Clemson has won six times in a row against arch rival South Carolina, and it all started with a 2014 team that had enough.

“It’s pretty special. I’m just really looking forward to this group of seniors, ”said co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott after Clemson’s 38-3 win over South Carolina. “We were reminded this week that the 2014 team basically said, ‘We have enough and we will reverse the tide in this rivalry.’ It’s just a kind of yardstick for us and these people have adopted that yardstick and understand what it means for this state, for our fan base, I’m really, really, only happy for our seniors – for all of our players – and especially for our fan base. “

With a 31: 3 lead in the fourth quarter, Clemson’s starters stayed in the game because it’s a rivalry and every minute counts.

“We only played. We know what this game means and in a rivalry like this you can always come back in, ”said Elliott. “We had the attitude that we would come out and play, only play for 60 minutes, or until Coach (Swinney) said he wanted to change staff. For us, the boys in this game and in the championship phase have to be ready to play all four quarters and every single stroke if they have to. “

The rivalry ended after Deshaun Watson defeated South Carolina with a torn ACL. The biggest statement about the state of the rivalry is the fact that Clemson’s fans performed in large numbers on Saturday afternoon, which gave Clemson even more impetus.

“That is a legitimate question. I knew that our fans travel well and travel wherever we go, ”said Elliott. “They were looking forward to the sixth win in a row that has not been seen in 79 years. We understand what we’re playing for. One of the things I talked to the team about is one of my favorite quotes from the film gladiator“What you do in life echoes in eternity.” This was just a battle we had to win. This team was on a mission. Team 124, they know where they want to go. They vividly imagined where they want to be, but you have to earn it every day. So it was good to have our fans here so that we could become the state champions. “

While Elliott was involved in the rivalry as a player and now as a coach, he only fully understood the impact of the Clemson – South Carolina game when he was in the business world a number of more specifically.

“It’s so exciting for the fans,” he said. “When I worked at Michelin, I knew about the rivalry. I was 3-1 as a player, but when I started at Michelin to see what passion and dedication the fan base really had and how they would build their entire family structure around the team and make sacrifices day after day from the rivalry , It just means so much to me to give our fans the opportunity to share the boastful rights for the year.

“Above all, the team in 2014 was the team that made the difference. They decided to stop the five in a row, and now these guys have understood and passed it on. It means so much to our fan base. I am so excited for her. I am looking forward to the seniors. These seniors have the opportunity to go away. I coach Hot Rod McDowell and he never had a chance to win in this game and now I have a chance to coach these guys and John Simpson and Gage Cervenka and guys from this state have a chance to go away as they play this game have never lost. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMYy7JDQfes (/ embed)

Rising Peach State Prospect Announces Clemson’s Offering

WATCH: Clemson Senior Tribute Video “Really a special class”

advertisement