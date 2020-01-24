Ebro compares Eminem's rap career with the everyday life of black people, Twitter does not have it The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Last weekend, Eminem was crazy about social media when he dropped his last album, Music To Be Murdered By, and while people were split over Slim Shady’s “controversial” album content, Ebro of Hot 97 praised Ems’ talent and called it his Hater.

Yesterday, seasoned hip-hop radio star “Old Man” Ebro turned to Twitter to give Eminem props for his work, even though he realized “Eminem’s success is because he is white, he even said it.” Tweet by explaining his feelings: “The contempt for him stems from the fact that he is successful @ something that belongs to the blacks. His love of culture is why he worked so hard to be great and get respect. “

advertisement

Ebro delved into everyday life in hip-hop playing and equated Shady’s rap run with that of every black person in a professional field.

“Eminem treats rap the way black people have to treat life … be 5x better, work 5x harder than everyone else and still don’t get respect.”

Eminem’s success is because he is white, he even said it.

Lack of respect also comes from him who is white.

Contempt for him stems from being successful @ something the blacks own.

His love of culture is why he worked so hard to be great and get respect.

– Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro), January 23, 2020

You can absolutely hate Eminem musically.

What you cannot say as a hip hop fan is that it is a wack rapper …

– Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro), January 23, 2020

Eminem treats rap the way black people have to treat life … be 5x better, work 5x harder than everyone else and still don’t get respect.

– Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro), January 23, 2020

To be honest, Ebro is not wrong. While most people realize that Marshall Mather’s rap game is top-notch and out of reach for most of his hip-hop peers, many people scrub him off just because he is white. Heck, even hip-hop OG Lord Jamar rejected Em’s successful run because he couldn’t relate to his trailer park content, i.e. H. White culture, and obviously he’s not alone in this regard.

We suspect that is why Ebro has taken it upon itself to address the issue and make the comparison he did on Twitter. It remains to be seen whether or not he can change his mind based on this metaphor, but the Twitter verse contradicted Ebro’s comparison and let him know that the lives of whites who choose to do entertainment are not the same as whites can compare black people who work in and around a system that is supposed to suppress minorities.

No. A white man’s CHOICE of being a rapper will NEVER be on the same page as the black people trying to overcome the lasting effects of systematic racism. Trying to get respect as a human being, as opposed to trying to get people to respect your craft, is apple for oranges

– Big F (@MrFFW) January 23, 2020

What do you think? Does Ebro make the right analogy to Em’s success and the hatred he gets, or is he far from the bottom line? Let us know.

advertisement