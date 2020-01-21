EasyJet 1Q 2020 revenue per seat increased 8.8%

advertisement

The low-cost airline easyJet PLC announced on Tuesday that revenue per seat had increased in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 and that capacity growth in the first half of the year would be slower than previously expected.

Capacity in the first half of the year is expected to increase by 1.5%, mainly due to the strikes by French air traffic control. The airline had previously expected growth of around 1.7%.

EasyJet assumes that the pre-tax loss will be lower in the first half of the year. Pre-tax loss for the first half of fiscal 2019 was £ 275 million ($ 357.4 million).

For the three months ended December 31, the company announced that revenue per seat – a key metric for airlines – rose 8.8% on a currency-neutral basis to £ 58.63, compared to £ 53.89 in the first quarter of the financial year 2019.

The budget airline has raised its revenue-per-seat forecast for the first half of the year on a currency-neutral basis and expects a mid to high single-digit increase. Previously, the company had targeted an increase in the low to mid single-digit range.

Total revenue for the first quarter was £ 1.42 billion compared to £ 1.30 billion in the previous year.

The airline announced that 75% of the seats had already been taken in the first half of the year and that this is slightly more than 1 percentage point more than in the first quarter of the 2019 financial year.

