A police officer from Grove City, Ohio, was hit on the ground this week by an East Kentucky soccer player when he was arrested. According to 10TV, Michael Harris is charged with assault and offense for opposing arrest, hindering official business, and behaving in a messy manner while drunk. The police were called to a shop because of a disturbance with an aggressive man and he refused to leave.

Watch this video: An @ GroveCityPolice official is lucky that he was not injured when arrested. The 6’3 ”245 pound suspect picked up the officer and hit him on the body. The suspect was charged with disorderly behavior while drunk, attacking a police officer, and opposing the arrest. pic.twitter.com/2tk6nNT7iN

– Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp), February 11, 2020

When the officers arrived at the scene, they thought Harris was drunk and didn’t know where he was. A police cruiser from Grove City received a video about the interaction with officers and Harris and pounced on them. Harris is then seen lifting one of the officers and bringing him down. The officials finally arrested Harris and he should be charged on Wednesday.

“I am very proud of your answer,” said Lt. Eric Scott told the local media via 247Sports. “It shows a level of professionalism. The officer who was picked up and put on the floor as if he were really controlled.”

Harris comes from Atlanta and started his career at Auburn. He played in 11 games for the Tigers last year and recorded three duels and forced fiddling. He announced that he would leave the program in December.

“First of all, I would like to thank Auburn University and the coaches for everything they did for me!” Harris wrote on Twitter. Gave me the opportunity to change my life and I am thankful and blessed! I thought about my decision, but I think it is best for me to keep moving forward. I wish Auburn all the best. “

A number of Auburn fans showed their support for Harris.

“Man, I hate to see you go because no one who has left Auburn has found greener grass,” a fan replied to Harris’ message. “I respect your decision and wish you all the best to break the mold.”

“I wish you the very best for your future endeavors and thank you for the time and effort that you have invested in Auburn,” wrote another fan. “I encourage you to complete your degree wherever you want. We are happy we all want you to use your skills on and off the field. War Eagle! “

Harris played high school football at Tucker High School in the Atlanta area and 247Sports listed him as a four-star recruit.