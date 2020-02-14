A football player from Eastern Kentucky University was suspended from the team after a video was released in which the man slammed a policeman to the ground. Michael Harris, a second year red shirt for the team, lifted the officer up and threw him to the ground.

Local outlet WBNS received a video from Harris, an Atlanta-born man who was confronted by the police in Grove City, Ohio. According to the outlet, the police were called to a facility to remove a man who was reported to be aggressive and possibly drunk. Cops came to the store and found Harris and tried to deal with the situation when things got tricky.

Harris, standing 6 feet 3 inches and listed at 240 pounds, slightly lifted one of the two officers to subdue him, and it took a third officer to finally handcuff him and put him in jail.

According to court records reported by the store, Harris is charged with assault and wrongdoing for opposing arrest, hindering official business, and behaving in a messy manner while intoxicated. A statement offered to the WBNS illustrated Eastern Kentuck University’s decision to suspend Harris.

“Since we understand that details of the incident are still being investigated, we must respect the privacy of our students in compliance with FERPA laws and regulations,” the EKU said in a statement. “When the facts are known and the investigation is complete, Eastern Kentucky University and EKU Athletics will decide how to act responsibly.”

The video of Michael Harris’ body hitting Grove City police can be seen below.

Photo: Getty