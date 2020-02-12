The Vatican is issuing a special Easter stamp this year, featuring street art from Rome.

The picture on the 1.15 euro stamp for Easter 2020 is a graffiti reproduction of “Ascension” by Heinrich Hofmann (1824-1911). The “Street Art” is located near Rome’s Ponte Vittorio Emanuele II.

Hofmann, born in Darmstadt in 1824, spent some time in Rome and is known for numerous paintings from the life of Jesus, especially “Christ in Gethsemane”.

In the street art version, the words “Just Use It” overlay the Sacred Heart of Christ. It is apparently a piece based on the motto of Nike “Just Do It”. A commentator on social media speculated that the artist’s intent was to encourage people who are in difficulty to take refuge in the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which is offered to all mankind.

A quote from the message of Pope Francis Urbi et Orbi at Easter 2019 accompanies the issue of the stamp: “The resurrection of Christ is the principle of new life for every man and woman, because true renewal always starts from the heart, from the conscience. Easter is also the beginning of a new world that is free from the slavery of sin and death: the world is finally open to the kingdom of God, the kingdom of love, peace and fraternity. Christ lives and stays with us. He shows the light of his risen face and does not abandon those who are in pain and grief. “

At the same time, a stamp was issued to mark the 250th anniversary of the death of the Venetian painter Giambattista Tiepolo. The stamps of different values ​​show the artist’s depiction of the “victim of Isaac”, a fresco painted between 1727 and 1728 that is kept in the Galleria degli ospiti of the Patriarchal Palace of Udine. The Diocesan Museum and the Tiepolo Galleries have been housed in the palace since 1995.

The work depicted shows Isaac sitting on a rock with his arms bent and his right leg bent. Standing behind him and in profile we see his father Abraham with his left hand on his chest and his right arm raised with a dagger. In the upper right, an angel surrounded by a cloud holds the hand of Abraham and shows the ram with which the victim is to be executed. The history of the Old Testament was seen as a harbinger of Christ’s sacrifice on the cross.