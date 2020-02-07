A new country drama is under development in the trendy East Nashville district. The show is called East Nasty and has borrowed its title from the affectionate nickname given to the area by the real residents of this neighborhood.

The new series is a project by 20th Century Fox Television, writer Jamie Rosengard and show runner Karin Gist. East Nasty will focus on two best friends, “a black, queer singer-songwriter and a seemingly bespoke country musician from a deeply religious family who fights for a place at the table alongside other musical outsiders,” a press release reads. “While they don’t match the face or sound of conservative country music, they will struggle to give their unique voices to a genre that is steeped in tradition and history.”

So far, most of the details, including the casting of the series, are not yet known. While not much is known about the show, it will be the first to focus directly on the neighborhood where country musicians and culture live who live outside the mainstream.

East Nasty is likely to appeal to viewers of Nashville, the country music-oriented drama that aired on ABC from 2012 to 2016 and CMT from 2017 to 2018 on their careers and lives in Music City.

