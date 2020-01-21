advertisement

A woman is in a “serious condition” in hospital after an accident between a car and a truck.

East Lancs Road has been closed in both directions for more than six hours after being smashed this morning in Leigh near the intersection with Atherleigh Way.

Ambulance services, including an ambulance, were dispatched to the scene at 10.20 a.m.

Firefighters managed to cut a woman off one of the vehicles.

The A580 remains closed between A572 Newton Road in Lowton and the Greyhound roundabout.

The closure leads to a major congestion in the area, including Leigh city center.

Several bus lines were also disrupted.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and allow additional time for their trips.

It is not yet clear when the street will open again.

