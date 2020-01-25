East Downtown Houston is home to 2 hidden gems, a beauty product store, and a dessert shop

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – In EaDo you will find a specialty shop for handmade beauty products made from locally sourced ingredients and another store with sweet treats that could take you back in time.

The first store is known as Bloom Handcrafted Beauty Products.

“We have about 50 different brands in the store, with the exception of four that are all sourced locally,” said Joseph Berck, the founder of Bloom. “I wanted a store to provide a platform for your local creators.”

Berck also said Bloom sells hair care and personal care products that are free of harmful ingredients.

You can usually only get these naturally handmade products at farmers’ markets. You can now buy them all week long.

“You can make your own oil blend for $ 25 for a blend, most of which cost $ 30 to $ 50,” Berck said. “We offer body oils and facial detergents.”

Once your skin is in full bloom, treat yourself to Mexican delicacies in a nearby dessert shop.

“This is a mangonada made from Italian ice cream, fruit and chamoy sauce and topped with mango pieces,” said Sonia Castro, co-owner of Treats of Mexico.

Castro and her husband fulfilled their dream of a shop front three years ago. They also bring a rush of nostalgia to their customers.

“We let a lot of people come in and they see a piece of candy that they haven’t seen in years.” Castro said. “They get so emotional and we get so happy because we remind them of their childhood in Mexico.”

Treats of Mexico offers desserts such as the concha sandwich and rose-flavored ice cream that Martha Paz, a customer, recommends to others to try.

Paz also said that Treats of Mexico is helping to strengthen a community.

“I think it’s just so important that they keep our community together and interested in the culture and introduce them to people who may have forgotten them,” said Paz.

Bloom will soon move into a larger building on the same shopping street on Telephone Road.

Treats of Mexico wants to expand in the future. But at the moment they offer catering from Elote and more.

