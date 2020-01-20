East Downtown has something to offer everyone when it comes to nightlife

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A community in Houston, known as East Downtown or EaDo, is growing faster and faster.

There’s something for everyone on St. Emanuel Street. No matter if you are a foodie, a late night dancer or a craft brew lover.

“Whether you’re a millennial, generation Z (er) or whoever you are, this is a hub for anyone who wants to enjoy Houston and its offerings,” said Edgar Veliz.

Many Houstonians are familiar with Lucky’s and Little Woodrow’s in Eado, but there are also many other amazing options if you come from a Dynamo, Astros, or Rockets game.

“You want to be where the people are and feel the electricity. I go to Pitch 25 and Kings Court, one of the football bars. Truck Yard is also a good place to eat pizza at Vinny,” said Victor Araiza.

