Earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on Saudi Arabia - News

advertisement

There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.



An earthquake struck late Wednesday night in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia.

advertisement

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the earthquake was recorded at 10:27 am (UAE time).

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale is registered in the east of harth – Saudi Arabia at 10:27 PM, 2020-01-22 “UAE time” according to the NCM’s national seismic network.

– ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) January 22, 2020

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter scale was recorded in Eastern Harth – Saudi Arabia at 10:27 PM, 2020-01-22” UAE time, “said a tweet from NCM.

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits South Iran

The NCM also followed an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale that struck the southern province of Iran late Wednesday night at 11.23 p.m. local time.

A 5.0Magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale is recorded in Southern Iran at 11:23 PM, 2020-01-22 “UAE time” according to the NCM “National Seismic Network. Without any effect on the UAE

– ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) January 22, 2020

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale is recorded in Southern Iran at 11:23 p.m. (UAE time), with no effect on the UAE,” NCM said.

No immediate report of victims or damage is available.

advertisement