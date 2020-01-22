Earthquake shakes the LA valley | fox5sandiego.com

advertisement

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 11 / PRNewswire / – An early 3.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles late Monday evening.

The quake was near the Granada Hills neighborhood, about 20 miles northwest of Hollywood. The earthquake occurred around 11:40 p.m. at a depth of just over 4 miles, USGS said.

Thousands of people in the region reported “mild to moderate shaking,” including residents of the San Fernando Valley, Oxnard, Glendale, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, Anaheim, Santa Ana, and parts of the Inland Empire.

Local authorities were sent out to search for damage or injuries, although none were reported.

