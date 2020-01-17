Earthquake leaves tabernacle standing in Puerto Rican catholic church

advertisement

Still recovering from the devastation caused by the 2017 hurricane, Puerto Rico has endured a barrage of more than 1,000 earthquakes in the last two weeks that killed one person and damaged at least 800 homes.

While a powerful earthquake shook the island, a Catholic church witnessed the dramatic salvation of the tabernacle and the Eucharist it contained.

According to a CNA report, journalists from the local media operation El Vistante reported on the rescue of the tabernacles, which took place on January 7, minutes after an earthquake with a force of 6.4 had left the church a lot of rubble. According to the report, the pastor and believers of the Immaculate Conception Church in Guayanilla found the tabernacle “insecure on the edge of the altar” and removed it to a safer location.

The report noted that despite the destruction around it, the tabernacle did not fall to the ground.

“The early morning tremor destroyed the chapel, causing the altar to tilt forward. The tabernacle did not fall to the ground. It almost hung in the air, slightly held up on the crooked altar, “El Vistante reported.

Templo de la Parroquia Inmaculada Concepción de Guayanilla se destruyó a causa del fuerte temblor registrado esta madrugada. Favorite mantener la calma, orar y prepararse los 365 días. pic.twitter.com/ni9WqiV61w

– El Visitante PR (@elvisitantepr) January 7, 2020

“The believers took the tabernacle and went over the rubble in procession. The believers with the tabernacle, Fr. Orlando with the ciborium and Fr. Melvin with the great holy host. They went to the parsonage a stone’s throw from the parish to protect the Holy Sacrament with all the dignity it deserves, “read the report.

“They were the heroes of the Eucharist,” El Visitante reported.

