Earthquake in Puerto Rico: A magnitude 5.0 quake strikes the southern part of the island with a continuing quake

advertisement

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook southern Puerto Rico at a shallow depth on Saturday, raising concerns about unstable infrastructure in a region that has been hit by quakes daily for almost a month.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake occurred at a depth of 13 kilometers around the southern coastal city of Guayanilla, which is near the epicenter of most of the recent earthquakes. At least one small landslide has been reported.

“We felt it was very difficult,” city spokesman Danny Hernandez told The Associated Press. The authorities patrolled the area to investigate possible damage.

advertisement

The latest quake happens a day after hundreds of people in the southern region of the island have been evacuated from earthquake protection areas flooded after heavy rains in the United States. In the coastal town of Ponce alone, more than 350 people were brought back to a school on Friday that served as the first shelter when the ground started to shake, Angel Vazquez, the city’s emergency director, told the AP.

He said no damage was reported immediately in Ponce, but the crews were underway to inspect buildings in areas affected by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit January 7th, killing one person and hundreds of people Apartments damaged. An aftershock of 5.9, which hit the same area on January 11, caused further damage.

The ground in southern Puerto Rico began to shake on December 28, and although experts claim several local errors are to blame, they are still analyzing data to determine why the earthquakes persist.

US President Donald Trump has issued a disaster statement for more than a dozen Puerto Rico communities after earthquakes that have reportedly caused more than $ 200 million in damage. More than 4,000 people remain in emergency shelters, and officials expect the number to increase as a result of the Saturday quake.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

advertisement