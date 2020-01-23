advertisement

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hit the northeast this morning and raised concerns about an explosion.

Rescue workers said they received calls for an explosion in Stockton-on-Tees just before 6 a.m. after the locals heard a bang, the Mirror reports.

The United States Geological Survey said the tremor was 2.8 in strength.

Gillian Foster, guard manager at Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service, told Mirror Online: “We have received a report of a possible explosion in a bungalow.

“The neighbors were outside and felt the same thing – a kind of explosion.”

Jessie Jacobs, candidate for Mayor of Tees Valley, said: “Andy Burnham, Mayor of Manchester Metro said yesterday that I need regional policy to mess things up.

“And then we have an earthquake in Stockton. I think it’s a sign. #Changeiscoming #richterscale”.

Firefighters found no signs of damage and no one was injured when they were called to the Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees property.

(Image: Copyright unknown)

“Around 20 calls” were received because of the “explosion”.

Resident Sophie Steel said, “I felt it. A loud bang and then my house trembled. It was really scary. I thought and the asteroid had hit.”

Norton’s Steven Thompson at Stockton-on-Tees said, “It was a big lump like a truck crashing into mine or a neighbor’s house.

“Then I saw friends on Facebook who were experiencing the same thing. Many tried to explain it and wondered if someone had fallen out of bed.

“Then we realized that it was an earthquake.”

Judith Fahey was woken at 5.57 a.m. when her bed started to move along with her bathroom door closed.

“I live in the Wynyard area of ​​Billingham and I was pretty scared that it woke me up.”

PC Chris Green said: “At 0545, in the bathroom at 0555, when I turned on my electric toothbrush and felt the house shake and the dogs start running!

“It turned out that it wasn’t a toothbrush shaft, but an 2.8 magnitude earthquake.”

