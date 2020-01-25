advertisement

A much changed Leicester side went on to the fifth round of the FA Cup thanks to an early strike by Kelechi Iheanacho in Brentford.

Brendan Rodgers called on the former Manchester City striker with Jamie Vardy injured and delivered them on track for silverware in two games this season.

The next for the Foxes is a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Aston Villa and they enter after this 1-0 win where most of their regulars rested.

Thomas Frank also made several changes with Brentford in Championship action against play-off rivals Nottingham Forest on Tuesday and saw his young XI struggling early before pushing the Premier League outfit all the way.

A total of 18 changes were made by both clubs – nine each – but it did not dampen the spirits of home fans, who broadcast a version of Hey Jude from the Beatles prior to the kick-off.

Vardy was absent with a buttock muscle, so Iheanacho replaced him in front and he set Ayoze Perez on goal within 20 seconds, but an excellent clearance by Luka Racic stopped a certain opener with Luke Daniels rounded off by number 17 by Leicester.

This was a short break for Brentford as the breakthrough occurred in the fourth minute after a smooth move.

Dennis Praet got too much midfield space and produced an excellent crossfield ball to James Justin and he came in for Iheanacho to open the score with his seventh goal of the season.

It could have been two for Vardy’s substitute in fifteen minutes, but Daniels was able to block well before Brentford created a chance a minute later.

Jan Zamburek found Emiliano Marcondes in the area and yet the hero of the victory in the third round could only shoot Stoke in the side net.

Brentford was boosted by the opportunity and again produced an excellent move in the 20 minute with Dru Yearwood involved, but Halil Dervisouglu curled wide after some neat footwork and the promising opening was wasted. Manager Frank vanrentford played a young side (Nigel French / PA).

Frank’s young side, with six players 20 or younger, held on to their principles of playing from behind, although they were reminded of Leicester’s threat when Perez was brilliantly denied by Daniels just before half-time and Marc Albrighton led the rebound.

One of Brentford’s regulars, Kamohelo Mokotjo, was forced out with an injury at the break and replaced by fellow usual starter Josh Dasilva.

It was the marginal players who almost equaled 62 on the clock, but the woodwork saved Leicester.

Marcondes crossed a delightful cross, where Dervisouglu got the weakest touches and yet he saw his attempt hit the post and Christian Fuchs managed to erase the danger on the back post. Bryan Mbeumo excluded a goal for offside (Nigel French / VADER).

The replacement of Iheanacho with another 22 minutes in Griffin Park further underlined Foxes’ priority this week, the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg to Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was introduced in his place, with Rodgers eager for his side to see the final exchanges without bothering the final breath.

He did not get Marcondes’s wish to find Racic and the defender heading for goal, but fortunately for the visitors, Danny Ward produced a strong hand to turn the effort around.

Frank’s last roll of dice was bringing 11-goalkeeper Bryan Mbeumo and he just found it, but he was rightly sidelined and Griffin Park said goodbye to the FA Cup after a 1-0 loss against Leicester, with Brentford going in the summer move to their new stadium.

