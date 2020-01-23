Earl Campbell tells the story behind No. 34

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – The best-known number in Houston is number 34, worn by legends Earl Campbell, Nolan Ryan and Hakeem Olajuwon. The trio will sign a Fiterman Sports Show together this weekend at the Pasadena Fairgrounds.

When Campbell entered the NFL, many believed he was wearing the number 20 he was wearing at the University of Texas.

That wasn’t because someone already had that number with the Oilers. “Bum Phillips says, ‘How about this number 20?’ I said, “This is the man’s number,” Campbell says. “He reached into that basket and said, ‘How about that number?’ and that was number 34. “

With the help of Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, Campbell helps local foster children find beds to sleep in.

“I told him that I would be in town with Nolan and Hakeem to see this autograph show. I asked if I had 30 minutes to talk about these children. They met with him and he is now Let’s give mattresses for the kids to sleep in. “

