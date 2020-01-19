Eanna brought back to earth with a bump

advertisement

Pyrobel Killester produced the shock of the Men’s Super League weekend when he defeated DBS Eanna 86-73 at Coláiste Eanna in form.

Killester laid the foundation for this victory with an incredible performance in the first half, giving them a 31-point interval lead 58-27.

Cup finalists Eanna improved in the third quarter and reduced the deficit to 14 in the last quarter, keeping Killester limited to just eight points in the third period.

The intensity continued for a long time, but Killester held out and scored the points in style, much to the disappointment of Eanna coach Darren McGovern.

“Our representation in the first half was not good enough because of the imagination and it was almost impossible to retreat with 31 points during the break. On the other side of the medal we won the second half with 18 points, but we have to assess how we did so badly when opening two quarters. “

The Tralee Warriors of Garvey have set aside their extrajudicial problems in the easy disposal of DCU Saints 103-78.

The side of Tralee played champagne basketball in the first half and rose in a 27-point lead and it was a matter of going through the movements in the second half because this match was over like a match long before the final buzzer.

Belfast Star really shows the intention in recent competitions and they continued their impressive run to beat Maree 76-59. In a game dominated by solid defense from both sides, Star inspired Keelan Cairns (20) and Delaney Blacklock (18) to carry out key baskets in the fourth quarter that the Westerners abandoned.

After the game, Star coach Adrian Fulton expressed his satisfaction with the result.

“We had to dig deep to get our victory, because Maree is a difficult team to crack on their home field, but the boys stood up when the game was balanced.”

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin organized cup finalists Griffith College Templeogue but dropped 67-54. In another low scoring game, the visitors led 30-28 at the break, but in the second half, the Spanish star Xabier Arriaga found his shooting style that helped him earn maximum points for the Dublin outfit.

For Templeogue coach Mark Keenan, this was a crucial win in next weekend’s cup final against Eanna.

“Killorglin is a tough team on their home field, but like the Neptune Cup semi, we’ve found a way to win and that should give the boys a boost to get to the cup final,” Keenan said.

Meanwhile, DCU Mercy showed their true form in the Women’s Super League leaders when they won at WIT Wildcats 82-63. The Dubliners were shocked by Brunell in the semi-final of the National Cup last weekend, but showed their class in this match and went to the end of the match with a 12 point lead on 46-34.

In the second half, DCU continued to play quality basketball and coach In Ingle was happy with the performance on his part.

“The defeat of the cup was hard to take, but that’s sport. You have to keep going and our performance against Wildcats was fantastic from start to finish.”

Cup finalists Pyrobel Killester didn’t have things in their own way before they reached maximum points 67-54 in the basement city of Marble City Hawks.

Galway side Maree has an excellent season in the Women’s Super League and they again produced a great performance in beating Liffey Celtics 78-62.

Father Mathew is back winning ways in beating IT Carlow 104-76 with veteran Grainne Dwyer who led their score with a 29-point contribution.

Meanwhile, Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell’s 69-49 derby defeat to Ambassador UCC Glanmire went against teenage talent Katie Walsh, who sustained a serious finger injury with just over a minute in the third quarter.

The game was sustained for 25 minutes, while medical staff from both teams and the Mardyke Arena attended the troubled player before an ambulance brought her to the hospital.

It places great doubt about her participation in the final of the National Cup against Killester on Sunday.

Brunell went into the game without the injured Aryn McClure and with Lithunanian Greta Tamasanskaite ejected in the second quarter it never seemed likely that they would overthrow their Cork rivals.

