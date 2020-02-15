The notification for the Telangana EAMCET will be released on February 19 and online applications will be accepted from February 21 to March 30.

The President of the CZECH, T. Papi Reddy, and EAMCET Convenor A. Goverdhan, who published the schedule here, said that applications with a £ 500 fine can be submitted by April 6th. with a fine of £ 1000 until April 13th.

Candidates who lack this information may submit the forms by £ 5,000 by April 20 and £ 10,000 by April 27. Changes can be made online from March 31 to April 3. Candidates can download the hall tickets from April 20 to May 1.

As previously announced, the technical part of the EAMCET will take place on May 4th, 5th and 6th, while the Agricultural and Veterinary Science Test will take place on May 9th and 11th.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include:

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile-friendly version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Switch between articles smoothly as our pages load immediately.

dashboard

A one-stop shop to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for messages.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad, and print mobile applications. Our plans improve your reading experience.