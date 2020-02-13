On Friday and Saturday, February 7th and 8th, the Mendocino College Eagles baseball team hosted a four-game series with the Siskiyous Eagles College of the Golden Valley Conference.

For the sake of clarity, “Eagles” in relation to the Mendocino Eagles and “Siskiyous” in relation to the Siskiyous Eagles are used in this article.

After the Eagles started their season two weeks ago on January 24th, they still had to finish a game in the profit column that came into their series with Siskiyous.

They opened their season on January 24th and were home to the College of the Redwoods (also a member of GVC). Redwoods won both games 5-3 and 3-1.

On January 30, the Eagles played at Cosumnes River College in Elk Grove. The Hawkeyes are members of the Big 8 Conference. Cosumnes River won this game 9: 4.

Four days later, the Eagles played their second street game of the season against the Butte College Roadrunners in Oroville. Another GVC member, Butte, scored a 24-5 win and the Eagles’ record fell to 0: 4.

While 4 losses are a small sample size compared to a season schedule of up to 40 games, the Eagles were undoubtedly keen to turn things around to avoid a much longer and serious slide at the beginning of their season.

The Siskiyous games weren’t a must for the Eagles. But getting into the profit column and getting some positive vibes going was far better for the Eagles than the alternative.

They won Game 1, which was played 2-1 on Friday morning. Game 2, which was played that afternoon, was a shootout in which the Eagles defeated Siskiyous 16-9 in 7 innings.

Game 3 on Saturday morning was another nail biter. Eagles won their third game in a row 3-2.

Siskiyous, who was undoubtedly a bit smart because he was at the short end of the racket in the first three games of the series, probably had strong motivation on Sunday afternoon not to get carried away in the fourth game of the series. Accordingly, they managed to break open a relatively tight game too late and win 11-2.

The Eagles’ 3-5 record before the conference after last weekend’s games earned them third place among the other 7 Bay Valley Conference teams midweek. Los Medanos has a pre-conference record of 4-2. Contra Costa and the Eagles are both 3-5, Laney 3-7, Solano 2-5, Yuba 3-9, Marin 2-7 and Napa Valley 1-6.

The ranking outside of the conference is relative and unpredictable because the BVC teams do not play the same schedule before the conference. If a giveaway team is 8-0 or 0: 8 at this point in time, this can potentially provide fairly valid speculation as to how the rest of the season could develop for that team. But mostly it is too early to speculate.

In the case of the Eagles, the Siskiyous series as a team with a majority of newcomers to the squad can certainly be seen as a nice confidence booster.

The game on Friday morning was probably the most important game in the series for the Eagles and for their season so far. A win would break their 4-game losing streak and give them their first win of the season

The second right-hander Gary Grosjean Jr. received the first call for the Eagles in game 1 on Friday morning. Right-hander Joseph Saenz started for Siskiyous. The teams struggled through six goalless innings.

Siskiyous got the first hit of the game up in the first, a one off single. But this runner was killed in an attempted theft, and newcomer Derek Laferriere shot him down. Grosjean ended the inning the way he started it with a strikeout.

The Eagles had two runners in half of the first with a single from Sophomore DH Preston Mello and a two-out walk from Rylan Aikens, the newcomer to the right field, but they failed to score.

Siskiyous was fine in a second. Sophomore Kyle Ellis made a one-time double in the second half, but was stranded.

Siskiyous got a hit and walk on the third, but both runners were stranded. The Eagles lost in order at the end of third place.

Siskiyous was retired on the fourth. The Eagles got a 2-out single from Laferriere at the end of the innings. He stole the second one, but was stranded.

Siskiyous stranded a runner in the fifth who had reached when he was hit by bad luck. Although the Eagles got a leadoff single from freshman shortstop Adrian Villalobos in the 5th, he was later thrown onto the plate and tried to score on a grounder that was too short. Sophomore’s second baseman, James, was unique in the inning but stranded.

Grosjean threw in sixth place for a leadoff single and left the runner stuck. The Eagles went down in order at the end of the inning, the score remained 0-0.

Siskiyous broke the ice in seventh place and took a double lead. The runner was sacrificed to third place and scored the first run of the game with a single. Grosjean limited the damage and left two runners stuck. The Eagles went down in the inning order.

In the upper part of the eighth inning, the Siskiyous Leadoff batter was hit by a pitch. But he was stranded when the next 3 Batters retired. At the end of eighth place, Freshman Center fielder Jacob Monday got a leadoff single, but he was stranded.

Grosjean got the first two Batters on top of ninth place on a bottom ball and a popup, but then gave one up and left a batsman. These two runners were stranded when the next batsman flew out to center the third.

After the 1-0 deficit to ninth place, the first Eagles base player, Logan Barrick, reached the base by being hit by a pitch. Laferriere followed with a colorful single, Barrick moved up to second place.

Freshman Miguel Martinez pinch ran for Barrick. Ellis set a 0-2 pitch to center a single. Martinez stopped in third place and Ellis moved up to second place and loaded the bases, still without outs.

Siskiyous made a pitching change and brought LHP Layne Richardson against Villalobos. Villalobos took the first place for a ball. He dirty the second place.

With a 1: 1 count, he swung in third place and aimed the ball to the right, the ball landing several feet fair.

Martinez comes home with a tie from third place, and Laferriere, close behind, touches the plate for the winning run, the Eagles win the game 2-1.

The Eagles players, led by Barrick, screamed into the field and bullied Villalobos on the infield grass behind the pitching mound. They celebrated his walk-off goal and won the game 2-1. The Eagles took their first win of the season.

When the spontaneous celebration came to an end, the players gathered in front of the Eagles’ pitch to listen to a conversation from Eagles head coach Bret Ringer, who had just scored his first win as the team’s head coach.

When the aftermath ended, the players had to prepare the field for the second game of the double header, which would start in about half an hour.

Browsing the statistics for the Eagles’ first win of the season showed that Grosjean won the game in full and allowed 1 run, 7 hits, 6 hits and 2 runs.

The Eagles had 10 hits in the game, including 2 from Wirt, Laferriere, Ellis and Villalobos, with Monday and Mello each scoring one. Ellis ‘Double was the Eagles’ only additional base goal.

As mentioned above, the Eagles won the Friday afternoon game fairly manageably, took the big early lead and were never threatened, though Siskiyous scored points in the last 4 innings of the 7-inning game.

Siskiyous overtook the Eagles 11: 9, but made 6 mistakes to add 4 inexperienced runs to the total of the Eagles 16 runs. As in the first game, the Eagles made no mistakes in the second game.

Newcomer RHP Jacob Monday started and won 4 innings, allowed 3 deserved runs, 8 goals and went 2. He then played the rest of the game in midfield. The RHPs of the newcomers Miguel Martinez and Alex Tamayo 1.2 and 1.1 innings each allow 3 hits, 9 walks and 3 runs.

Barrick, Laferriere and Alvarez each had 2 goals in the game. Laferriere had a double and drove in 4 runs and scored 2. Alvarez drove in 3 runs. Freshman left outfield player Ryland Aikens had one goal, drove in two runs and scored 3rd host who took the lead, had one goal, one RBI and scored two runs. Eight different Eagles had at least one run.

In contrast to the pleasantly warm winter weather with shells on Friday, the weather on Saturday, although it was also sunny, was quite stormy, with a strong breeze from the right field and temperatures that left a mite cold.

Barrick had the start for the Eagles, with RHP Dustin Mansell on the hill for Siskiyous.

It looked like Siskiyous was putting a seriously crooked number on top of the first. The number ended wrong, but only minimally, 2 runs. A leadoff walk got things going, followed by a single hit. Then both runners stole a base. One run scored a ground out, another a sac fly. After hitting a batsman, Barrick scored the third goal.

The Eagles managed to load the bases in the lower part of the first on a Villalobos single. Barrick took one on the team, was hit by a pitch and Laferriere reached the base due to an error loading the bases. But all three runners stayed on the base.

Barrick was eliminated in the second round and the Eagles only managed one Monday walk. Barrick allowed 2, 1-out singles in the top third, but one of the runners was caught stealing and no runs were scored.

Barrick helped himself in the second half and prevailed over Aikens, who had made a mistake and scored 2-1

Barrick threw himself through a bit more traffic on the bases in the upper part of the 4th place and allowed two 1-out singles, but left both runners stuck.

The Eagles tied the game at the end of 4th place. Ellis got a leadoff single. Mello, who started first, was hit by bad luck. Ellis scored the tie later in the inning due to a mistake after a goal from Alvarez.

The score remained undecided until the sixth, with each team getting some base runners on this route but no runs.

Barrick threw a goalless tip of the 7th and pulled the side back on 3 floor balls in order.

The Eagles took the lead 3-2 with a big blow from Villalobos. He sent a missile with a shot from his bat that quickly and easily cleared the left field fence for a home run to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead.

The next three Batters were withdrawn and the game went to the 8th inning.

With a head start, Barrick dropped the page in the order at the top of the 8th, all on floor balls. The Eagles had only two walks to Alvarez at the end of the inning.

Barrick went back to take ninth place. He went to the first batter for which a pinch was running. This runner was sacrificed to second place.

The fourth stroke of the innings was in midfield for the second until Monday. The next batsman went to put the possible starting shot on the base.

But none of the runners crossed the plate. The game’s last blow landed in second place near the bag on Alvarez, and Alvarez fed Villalobos shortstop for second place.

Barrick took the overall win and only allowed the 2 runs with 6 hits, with 4 swings and 3 walks.

The Eagles and Siskiyous each had 6 goals in the game. Villalobos had 2, including the “Big Fly” for the winning run. Siskiyous left 7 runners on the base, the Eagles 9.

For the third game in a row, the Eagles played clean ball while Siskiyous made 3 mistakes.

With a 0: 4 series, Siskiyous took another early lead in Game 4, which was played that afternoon.

Freshman RHP Christopher Doak started for the Eagles. Lefty Joe Digiacomo started for Siskiyous. After a goalless first inning, Siskiyous scored three goals in the second round and combined one goal, one single, one walk and one sac fly as well as two Eagles errors.

The Eagles responded with a run in the lower part of the innings, with Barrick (first base) and Miguel Martinez (DH) scoring goals and Barrick scoring 3-1.

No team scored in the next 3 innings of the game. Siskiyous extended his lead in sixth place with a 2-0 double to drive in the race. The Eagles only got one Barrick single in the lower part of the inning.

Siskiyous led 4-1 and added 7 insurance runs in the seventh part of this 7-inning game. The half inning included 4 hits, 2 walks, 2 hit batters, a stolen base and one mistake.

At the end of the inning in their last bats, to give some players some action, the Eagles used 3 pinchers:

Newcomer Josh Marcione, Sophomore Josue Jaquez and newcomer Alex Tamayo. Tamayo got a two-hit. Akins followed with a hit. Ellis drove alone in Tamayo.

A grounder in third place ended the game, with Siskiyous saving a game from the 4-game series.

Eagles head coach Bret Ringer noted after the game that it was difficult “to play four games in two days. Defense was played very well in the first three games. We did very well. We have done what we had previously struggled to do.

“It was nice to see that we got a couple of bunts down and let a few people walk around to put some pressure on. They (Siskiyous) fought with it (pressure). If we can do this all year round, we’ll be in a lot more games than outside of them.

“We saw a lot more positive things in these games than in the previous games. It was easy to see. “

This mix included the pitching, especially the two top starters Grosjean and Barrick, who understandably pleased the head coach

“Our two main actors, who both played complete games, were huge. We’re going to ride these guys who are giving us innings. It was nice to see both of them compete and fight against each other and bring us to the end of these games. “

Ringer remarked, “After we won the first two games, our focus was on getting the third game, which means less pressure than having to win the fourth game to win the series. Winning a fourth game is a battle. It’s tough.

“You want to get greedy and do the sweep.” But it still feels good to win three out of four. If we throw strikes and play games, we’ll be in many games. We didn’t do that earlier in the first games. But overall it was a good weekend. “

The next game for the Eagles is Friday, February 14th in Santa Rosa JC. Next week, they’ll be playing on Folsom Lake on Tuesday, February 18, and then host single games on Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22.