Eagles split with the T-Birds - The Ukiah Daily Journal

On Wednesday, at home, the Mendocino College Eagles women’s and men’s basketball teams finished their first half of the Bay Valley Conference game, with each team hosting the Merritt College Thunderbirds (or T-Birds such as the Merritt staff and players) like to call themselves).

Both Mendocino teams entered Wednesday’s games after experiencing a few “bumps in the road” in recent weeks.

The men’s team, which was part of a 5-game winning streak and 4-0 in conference play in the February 10 home game with conference leader Yuba College, lost to Yuba 65-56 and suffered the last two additional losers on the road, 93 -79 in Los Medanos last Wednesday and 89-85 in Solano last Friday to drop to 4-3 in conference play and 13-6 overall.

In the Wednesday-evening game, the Lady Eagles were still looking for that elusive first win, after losing to Solano last Friday at 84-21 to fall to 0-8 in the season and 0-7 in conference play.

In the first game of the evening, the Eagles men’s team, without injured second point guard Divon Davis-Boddie, played a more frequent style of attacks against the T-Birds and used players off the bench for more minutes of play.

Second-year guard Landon Garcia-Floyd intervened and competently performed that task. The end result was a solid “team” victory of 81-66.

In the second game of the evening, the Lady Eagles faced the daunting task of playing a Merritt team in first place that was full of talented players and playing a winning series of 8 games.

Instead of shrinking like shrinking pansies, the Eagles fought the T-Birds tooth and nail (usually in a figurative sense) during the game, playing on the physical side more than a few times.

Perhaps a suitable theme number for the game is’ Pat Meatar’s’ Hit Me with Your Best Shot ‘.

The final score was 66-37 in favor of Merritt. But that final score does not lie in the competitive position of the game, with the Eagles showing a positive attitude and intensity of the game during the game, despite their lag on the scoreboard.

In the first game of the evening, the Eagles men did something they hadn’t done for a while, building up an early lead, starting with a sweater from sophomore guard Fred Bryant at the first possession of the game.

A steal and fast-break layup by sophomore striker Darius Traylor and another Bryant bucket gave the Eagles a 6-0 lead a minute and a half in the match.

The defense kept Merritt scoring a few figures for almost the first 9 minutes of action. But the shootings of the Eagles cooled down and the T-Birds finally caught up and caught the Eagles short, 22-20, with just over 5 minutes in half.

A dunk from first-year center Shafee Mumin balanced the game and a Bryant three gave the Eagles back the lead they held for the remainder of the half, leaving them in the locker run that led 35-27.

In the first 4 minutes of the second half, they built up an 11-point lead. Merritt cut the lead to a few figures, but couldn’t make a sustained run against the Eagles’ defense to catch up or take a lead.

Two Traylor free throws with 7:03 to play put the Eagles lead on double digits at 67-56. From that moment on the Eagles continued until the lead reached 19 points with just over 2 minutes to play, the Eagles rose 79-60.

In the remaining time, Merritt has broken off a few points that lead to the final score 81-66.

While the shooting percentages were fairly close both from the floor and on the line, the Eagles had a decisive advantage in transition points (18-6), revenue points (21-13), second chance points (11-3), offensive rebounds ( 11-2) and steals (10-4).

Merritt’s Brandon Manning led all scorers with 28 points, but the Eagles scored better in balance with sophomore guard LJ Hallums with 20, sophomore Alex Rojas with 15, Bryant 14, Garcia-Floyd 10, Traylor 9, sophomore D’Angelo Belton 5 and Mumin 4. First-year guard Shahquez Pendergrass added a bucket.

Traylor led the Eagles with 5 steals and continued as team leader in that stat. Hallums added 5 assists to go with his team-high points.

Eagles head coach Billy Offill was understandably happy to see his team in the win column after 3 conference losses. “We lost to Yuba and were back one game (in the rankings). We encountered a difficult game at LMC. We led 16 in the second half and lost that match. At Solano we gave up 55 points in the first half. We did well both offensive and defensive in the second half and had a chance to score at the end, but we didn’t make it.

“We won 10 out of 11 and then lost 3 in a row. So winning this game was huge: first, to finish the first half (of conference play) with a win and go 5-3. That was great for us. But more importantly for the entire season, it was the first time that we played our entire selection.

“We have contributions up and down in the selection. Divon Davis-Boddie was injured. He will be outside a bit. So it was the first start of Landon Garcia-Floyd here in his career. Landon played really well. He scored 10 points, got a few steals. He was solid.

“It was Darius’ birthday. He came out and does what Darius does. He had 5 steals, 8 boards, 9 points.

We have a nice game from Freddie Bryant. He got a big opinion there to finish the first half, scored 14, hit a number of three.

D’Angelo Belton gave us some great minutes off the couch. Shaffee Mumin came in and got a big opinion and also made a few plays. That was great for him. He was ill. He had the flu that went up and down in the team. LJ and Alex did what they usually do. Travis came in and pulled a load and did some good things.

“It was a solid overall competition where everyone got minutes on the roster. I think we did a good defensive job, kept Merritt at 66 and got ourselves 81. So it was a big win for us. Now we can reset the table and play everyone (every conference team) again in the second half.

“We look forward to the second half and finish strong, try to avenge some losses and also try to capture a number of teams.”

The ladies game did not follow long after the end of the men’s game. After the warm-up, the starting players of each team were introduced and shook the hand of the opponent. The teams were sitting together and the 10 starters went to the field, where the game started with the jump ball in midfield.

The Eagles took the first lead of the game at the 8:44 point of the first quarter on a free throw by Liana Menton.

The respective defenses dominated a large part of the game in the quarter. With only 3:04 to play in the quarter, Merritt had a modest lead of 5-2.

The attack increased in the final minutes of the quarter, with Merritt scoring 10 points and the Eagles 4 (2 on fall-back jumper by Linda Baqleh and 2 more on a layup by Kelsey Butler). The score at the end of the first quarter showed Merritt with a lead of 9 points, 15-6.

In the second quarter, each team scored slightly more, with Merritt scoring 16 points and the Eagles 8. Merritt continued to force a good deal of revenue on steals, but the Eagles usually came back to limit the conversion of revenue to points.

With just under 6 minutes left in the quarter, Kiley Butler scored on a ride through the paint for a layout. She added another free throw to the 3:33 mark and hit a three on the right past the arc to make the score 30-14.

Merritt made a free throw with seconds left in the quarter to reach the score at mid-31-14.

The respective violations accelerated the pace in the third quarter. The Eagles first scored after a putback from Regina

Faalelea. A few possessions later, Menton made a few free throws. With 3:36 to go in the quarter, Nicole Duncan waved 2 free throws.

With less than 2 minutes left in the quarter, Jordan Price skipped a three from the right. Baqleh followed with a sweater in the paint on the next possession of the Eagles for their 28th and 29th points.

The 14 points scored by the Eagles in the quarter made it their best attacking quarter of the game. Unfortunately, Merritt also achieved their best quarter with 22 points. Merritt increased their total to 53 by the end of the quarter.

The fourth quarter was the lowest scoring quarter of the match. The Eagles got three more from Kiley Butler and buckets from Kelsey Butler and Baqleh, plus a free throw from Aimee Gordon. Merritt was limited to only 13 points. The sum of the scores for the final score of 66-37.

It is not surprising that Merritt sits on top of the Bay Valley Conference rankings halfway through the conference game. They are fast and athletic and several of them can shoot the ball. They cleverly defeated most of their BVC opponents.

However, they only worsened Solano 1 point during their first meeting at home. The rematch at Solano will probably determine the congress championship.

It was not surprising that the T-Birds got the upper hand in the game with the Eagles. What was surprising was how well the Eagles competed and only played in their 9th game of the season. Merritt has played 21 matches.

Even more impressive was how hard the Eagles players played, especially in the second half when the outcome of the game was almost determined.

They kept playing hard on the field and took root hard for their teammates when they were sitting on the couch. The score was variable, they enjoyed competing against Merritt, playing hard and rooting for their teammates. Hats off to them!

Eagles head Katherine Escobedo expressed similar feelings when asked to comment on the game and her team.

“Our Lady Eagles played extremely hard against Merritt College, which is a very strong and athletic team. They form the top team in our conference. We have played the best basketball we have played against them all season. We had a lot of energy throughout the game. We played as a team and all 10 players contributed. I am so, so, so proud of the ladies!

“Our conference is about teams that are falling and teams that are falling apart. But we only get stronger, work together and play as one. We are going to play the second round of the conference. I’m so excited to see what the rest of our season means. These ladies improve every day and work extremely hard. I am very proud! “

