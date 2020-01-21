Eagles open their 2020 seasons this week - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

Although the California basketball community’s regular basketball season still has a month to go, with playoffs to follow and the first day of spring is still a month away, the California baseball college and softball season nevertheless begins this week.

The baseball team of Mendocino Eagles, a member of the Bay Valley Conference, plays the first game of the 2020 season at home on Friday, January 24, at 1:00 PM, a non-conference game against College of the Redwoods or the Golden Valley Conference.

The next day, Saturday, September 25, the Eagles are scheduled to organize a double header with Redwoods, the first game scheduled for 10 a.m. and the second game at 1:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the softball team of the Mendocino College Eagles, also a member of the Bay Valley Conference, organizes the first two games of the season. The Lady Eagles will play a non-conference double header with College of the Siskiyous, a Golden Valley Conference member.

Game 1 of the double header is scheduled to start at noon, with Game 2 scheduled for 2 p.m. first throw.

Both Diamond squadrons from Mendocino are scheduled to play more games in the last week of this month.

The baseball team is scheduled to host Cosumnes River College of the Big 8 conference on Tuesday, January 28, with the game starting at 2 PM. The two teams play a rematch on January 30 at Cosumnes.

On Wednesday, January 29, the Eagles softball team organizes the Shasta College of the Golden Valley Conference in a double header with new starting times for the two games at noon and 2 pm.

Ensures a full day of peer-to-peer athletics events on the Mendocino campus that Wednesday, the men’s and women’s Eagles basketball teams also play the same day at home; the men play Alameda at 5:30 pm and women who play Laney College at 7:30 pm

At this time of the year in this region, the word “planned” for outdoor sports should probably be in bold with the added parenthesis (depending on weather conditions).

However, from next Sunday, January 19, the extended weather forecast for the Ukiah area does not require constant rain periods, with only 20 percent chance of showers on Friday 24 and 50 percent on Saturday and no higher than 40 percent chance of showers the rest of the month .

So it seems that the chances are that all or most of the scheduled baseball and softball games of the Eagles will be played in the coming weeks. That would be a big plus for the teams, because rain showers are often difficult to move.

Each Eagles ball team has a small core of returning sophomore students, some of whom were starters of last season’s teams. Each team’s team is filled with a promising group of first-year players.

The Eagles softball team is led by second-year head coach Doug Wingler, along with a quartet of assistant coaches including Melissa Atherton, Katie Smallcomb (a former Eagles player), Jessie Farmiloe and Arrian Bowers.

The Eagles baseball team is led by first-year head coach Bret Ringer and assistant coaches Connor Franz (a former Eagles player) and Jeff Trouette (a former Eagles assistant coach).

This season, the Eagles softball-roster includes second-year righthanded pitchers Erin Hale (Geyserville HS) and Jamie Johnstone (Willits HS) and shortstop Riley Goff (Kelseyville HS), all three where starters, with Hale and Johnstone see action in the field or DHing when not pitching.

New to the team this year are 9 freshmen, including: catcher Mikelynn Rowe (Lower Lake HS) outfielders Sydney Lawler (Clear Lake HS), Sara Ogden (Clear Lake HS), Kennedy Lynch (Ukiah HS), infielders Kerrigan Nevill (Ukiah HS) ), Courtney Peterson (Piner HS), third baseman and catcher Katherine McCoy (Ukiah HS), infielder and pitcher Ashley Bond (Rancho Cotate HS), and outfielder and pitcher Erika Olson (El Molino HS).

The baseball team of Eagles consists of 21 players, 8 of whom are second-year students. That group includes 4 players who saw a lot of playing time last season.

They are righthanded pitchers Logan Barrick (Kelseyville HS) and Gary Grosjean, Jr. (Truckee HS), second baseman James Wirt (Cloverdale HS) and third baseman Kyle Ellis (Kelseyville HS).

Barrick became part of the starting rotation of the Eagles in 2019. He also played some games at first base and will do so again this season.

Right-handed Gary Grosjean, Jr. was a reliever who deserved the role of a closer team in the middle of the season. This season Grosjean gets the chance to become a starter for the Eagles.

Wirt earned the work of staring second baseman for the Eagles last season. Ellis saw action in the infield on both third and second.

Other returning second-year students are infielder Will Iannacone (Murdock HS, Winchendon, MA, catcher Preston Mello (Ukiah HS), outfielder Ethan Balogh (Central Memorial HS, Calgary). Sophomore Josue Jaquez (Kelseyville HS) joins the Eagles this season baseman.

Thirteen first-year players complete the team roster. That group of players includes Miguel Martinez, OR, (Long Beach Wilson HS, Long Beach, CA), Jacob Monday, OR / RHP, (Piner HS), Adrian Villalobos, SS / RHP, (Kelseyville HS), Alex Tamayo, UTL, (Piner HS), Aidan Rowan, OR, (McQueen HS, Reno), Rylan Aikens, UTL (Dayspring Christian HS, Greeley CO), Josh Marcione, 1B / RHP, (Placer HS, Auburn) Austin Alvarez, UTL, ( Analy HS), Christopher Doak, RHP, (Willits HS), Kameron Fotouhi, RHP / 3B, (Piner HS), Derek Laferriere, C, (Truckee HS), Alex Vargas, RHP, (Placer HS), Cool, CA and Will Scola, C, (San Rafael HS).

Both head coaches shared some comments about their teams.

Coach Wingler noted that, unlike last year’s team, this year’s team had the benefit of a full Fall Ball session. “We have had a major fall. From our first day to our last day (from Fall Ball), especially the competition, we have improved a lot. It gives us a much better starting point than this time last year. Last year this time (due to the late recruitment of Wingler) this was the first time we had the whole team together. These girls have been practicing together since the end of August.

“This is a very athletic group of players, a very talented group. There are many interchangeable parts (players who can play multiple positions). Our overall team speed is far from that of last year, especially in the outfield.

“Last year many players had to play out of place. This year the girls came to filled places they are used to playing. That alone is a major problem.

“We played 7 games in the fall ball this year. Next year, knowing who is crucial to play those games, will probably plan the full limit of 10 games. There are things that you cannot simulate in games.

“We have played a number of strong teams that show us how to play at the level that we want to reach and reach. We’re on our way. I think we will probably surprise a few teams this year.

“We have improved considerably last season. I really feel that we can compete as long as we stay healthy.

“I love this group. It is a really good group of girls. They now seem to get along well. We have high expectations for the year. “

Last season, the Bay Valley Conference grounded 5 softball teams. This season there seem to be 6 softball teams: Solano, Mendocino, Yuba, Los Medanos, Contra Costa and Napa Valley.

It is a big plus for a conference to play at least 6 teams. This allows a conference to qualify 2 teams for the playoffs instead of just one.

Coach Ringer is at the helm of the Eagles baseball team in his first year after joining the Bay Valley Conference as an assistant coach at Los Medanos since 2014. coordinator.

Last season, the Mustangs won the Bay Valley Conference championship and advanced to the Northern California Sectionals of the state’s playoffs.

As the head coach of the Eagles, he will continue to lead the infringement. “I will try to enable our team to score runs. I also like the defensive strategy of the game. But I especially like the offensive side of how we score. Some days we can score 5 points because we hit 3 doubles.

“In some games it can be ugly where we get 4 hits, but we find a way to score 5 points because we stole bases and bumped when needed. It intrigues me how we can get the most out of what we can do. “

Not afraid to experiment and try things to help the players to be successful, Ringer will use a system this season that allows the players, especially the catchers, to name their own games regarding pitch selection, a task which is usually performed by an assistant or head coach.

Ringer noted that he used that system during Fall Ball and “they did pretty well. I give them a showcase to show what they can do. As long as they do well, I will keep doing it. I want them to see the game and make adjustments and learn and get better. “

With pre-conference games, due to the availability of the schedule, possible rain showers and the desire to fit in as many games as possible to determine which players will eventually start in positions by the time the conference play starts, most players get on the roster early playing time in the season.

Asked which players could start in the first game against Redwoods, Ringer named Martinez, Monday and Rowan in the outfield, Villalobos in short, Wirt on the second, Ellis on the third catch Mello and Laferriere, Barrick and Grosjean pitching, with Barrick may see some time initially.

That said, because it’s early in the season, there will probably be quite a lot of substitutions, with most players in the selection seeing a lot of action in the early games.

