Mendocino College’s intercollegiate athletics may have set a record for home games in a week in the past week, at least in recent years. The Eagles teams played 9 home games a week

If Contra Costa hadn’t missed the women’s basketball game scheduled for Friday, it would have been a total of 10 home games a week!

On Tuesday, the Eagles softball team hosted a double header with Shasta College. On Thursday, they played another double header, their opponent that day, the College of the Redwoods.

On Friday, the Eagles baseball team hosted the College of the Siskiyous for a double header. That evening, the Eagles men’s basketball team hosted Contra Costa.

On Saturday, baseball teams Mendocino and Siskiyous played their second double header in two days.

In the nine games played, the locals had the edge with 5 wins; one each from the Eagles softball team and the men’s basketball team and three wins from the baseball team.

The Eagles won a game not played (women’s basketball).

Two of the Eagles teams (softball and baseball) achieved their first win of the season in no time. You can find more information about the games of these teams in separate articles for each team.

On Friday evening, the men’s basketball team won the 16th game of the season and the 7th game at the Bay Valley Conference by defeating Contra Costa 79-62 to stay on the lookout for a possible place in the playoffs. There were 4 games left in the regular season.

For this week’s games, the overall record for the Eagles men’s basketball team is 16-8 and the BVC record is 7-5. In a way, they have their playoff destiny in hand and play in the overall standings against the two teams in front of them: on Wednesday at Yuba College (21-4, 12-1) and on Wednesday at Los Medanos College (18-6 ). 9-3) on Friday. You have a tough line to chop

At Friday’s home game, it was good to see number 5 (Divon Davis-Boddie) back on the Eagles’ pitch. He had survived the last games with an injury but was able to play against Contra Costa for a few minutes.

As in previous games, it took a while for the Eagles to aggressively get out of hand in Friday’s game. In the first 5 minutes after a 3-point game by Freshman Center Shafee Mumin they had a narrow lead of 7: 6.

A theft by Davis-Boddie and the support of the newcomer LJ Hallums for a quick break ensured a 9-6 for the Eagles. Contra closed until 12-11. But the jumping horses of Alex Rojas and Fred Bryant, the second defender, gave the Eagles a 16:11 lead in the 12th minute of the first half.

The Eagles then made 5 defensive stops in a row while scoring 4 more points on a flip shot by second striker Darius Traylor and a layup from Hallums to call time out at 9:55 am and contraindications.

The lead was 10 points at 25-15, 7 minutes before half-time Rojas drove through the paintwork to make a comparison.

Davis-Boddie converted the team into the lead in the 6th minute after a preliminary work by D’Angelo Belton.

Contra did a 3-minute run to reduce the Eagles’ lead to 29-23, with just over 3 minutes in half. But the Eagles responded with a Moomin Dunk from a Rojas assistant.

Contra made another run to reduce the Eagles’ lead to 33-29, 1:12 to play in half. But a Davis-Boddie theft resulted in a free throw from Hallums, which lasted only 8 seconds and scored 34-29 points during the break.

The Eagles got off on the right track to start the second half. Hallums stole the first half possession of the contra ball and transformed a quick layup.

A few minutes later a hallum stole and helped Rojas take a quick break. The Eagles gained 40-31 and brought another contras time off at 18:31.

The Eagles held a 9- point lead of 51-42 at 13:15 in the next 5 minutes.

A 2-minute contra run reduced the lead to 5 points, but three threes from Bryant and Eagles’ defensive stops contributed to a 9-0 Eagles run that rose between 61 and 48 just before half-time.

The comets made no progress and eventually called for a 7:39 break to follow the Eagles 68-54.

But the Eagles maintained the defensive pressure and did not let contra run away. After a further 5 minutes, the Eagles were still in control and now led 16 to 74-58 with only 2:16 in the game and contra with another timeout.

A Davis Boddie squad scored 76:58 and a three in the final minute from the bank. The second security guard, Kody Lowdermilk, scored Contra’s last three points in the final seconds, scoring the 79:62 final result.

Hallums was the top scorer with 27 points. Bryant also had a double-digit result at 17. Rojas had 9, Traylor 8, Moomin 7, Landon Garcia-Floyd and Davis-Boddie each had 4 points and Lowdermilk the last 3.

Contra Costa was led by Devon Neal at 17 and Zakius Boquet at 14.

Hallums played a great all-round game and led the Eagles with 10 rebounds, 3 of them without an offensive glass. He also led the team with 5 assists and tied teammates Traylor with 6 steals

The head coach of the Eagles, Billy Offill, said after the game: “We’ll stay tuned. That’s all you can ask. After the two defeats against Alameda and Napa, we just didn’t feel defensively in sync. It was for us so it’s great tonight just playing “D.” To get a pretty good contra team to just 62 points, I think we did a pretty good job.

“They were obviously bigger than we were. They have a good 6-9 newcomer position and another 6-8 child No. 10. (Johannesen), which is pretty good. I thought Darius and Alex Rojas, Shafee Moomin had good games. LJ cut in there and got some boards and Landon scored one or two goals.

“I thought our defense was lacking in the last few games, especially our defensive connectivity. I thought we went through a defensive transition tonight and helped and enabled us to make a few stops. “

Offill noted that it was very important for the team to have Davis-Boddie back in the lineup with an injury after missing games.

“It was huge for us. We really needed this victory. Divon He is as big for us as the head of the snake for us in our defense. It prevents the intrusion from happening from above. He tells us what defense we are in. He is almost like a defensive coordinator in football for our entire basketball team.

“He is so important to our team. So it was huge for us to light this communication fire in our defense. I thought he did a really good job for us tonight. It’s great to have him back to have.

“He and Landon are a good double blow. I thought Darius did a good job of getting some buckets and some boards. LG led us at 27 in the classification with some dynamic placements on the rim. He was 11 against 14 against Napa.

“Alex Rojas, Shafee and Darius did a good job against their 6-9 position, which is one of the best newcomers to our conference. He was one of the problems that came up tonight when he figured out how we would deal with him. I think we did a good job of pinching him and helping him. We have some sales from him that turned into transition points.

“It was a great team win for us. We knew we needed it after losing two in a row. It enables us to reset the table against the two teams ahead. Yuba on Wednesday in Marysville and LMC at home on Valentine’s Day. Our love and passion will play basketball against a very good LMC team at 5:30 p.m. on the 14th.

“We are being tested. We are facing adversity. But I think we are ready for it. I am just excited that our boys are on the side again. It was a great victory for us tonight.”