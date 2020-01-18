EaDo Bike Co. wants Houston riders to enjoy the city and ride more

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Desmond Bitner and Nathan Marquez said opening a bike shop in the east of downtown was just the first goal they wanted to achieve in their new community.

“I think the first thing we have to do is stop looking at alternative modes of transportation as alternative modes of transportation,” said Bitner of EaDo Bike Co.

EaDo Bike Co. was founded three years ago to make the eastern city center more bike-friendly through community events.

“If more and more people show up on the rides over time, everything will be super rewarding,” said the owner of the bike shop, Nathan Marquez. “If there are more people on bikes, the world will be a better place.”

EaDo Bike Co. is located at 912 Saint Charles St.

