The police triggered an e-fit after a bald cyclist exposed himself in the forest.

A woman was walking through the Grappenhall Hayes Woodland Trust in Warrington when the man was cycling to her.

Then he exposed himself.

The officials ask anyone who thinks they recognize the man to contact him, as this may help in their investigation.

The incident occurred at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23.

The suspect was in his late 30s, around 15 cm tall, and heavily built.

He was shaved clean.

Cheshire police said the man was wearing a gray zipped hoodie, black sports pants, and white sneakers.

He had a white mountain bike with rubber grips on the tires.

PC Kerif Smythe of the LPU Warrington said: “I would urge anyone who recognizes the man to report because they may have important information that can help us in our investigation.

“If you’ve seen someone in the area who is suspicious at the time of the incident, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheshire Constabulary at 101 or https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about with details of IML 546835.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the online form https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

