Dynasty gives us a showdown that lasts 37 years. As can be seen in the Friday episode summary (The CW, 9 / 8c), “Cristal and Alexis have a historically epic encounter,” and now TVLine has her exclusive first look at Blake Carrington’s wet smackdown.

For you as a non-historian, the restart is an iconic brawl from the original dynasty, in which Alexis (played by Joan Collins) and Krystle (played by Linda Evans) ducked into the water lily pond. This episode, aptly titled “The Threat”, aired in 1983.

Almost four decades later, Elaine Hendrix and Daniella Alonso will continue where they left off.

Hendrix, who recently took on the role of Alexis, tells TVLine that she played a role in her character’s outfit for the big scene: “When we were discussing the wardrobe for the scene, they showed me the dress that I would wear, and I said, “Wait, where’s the hat?” I think they didn’t want the hat, but I said, “No! She has a hat, she picks it up and she starts hitting Cristal with it. Where’s my hat ?! “So they said,” Ohhh … “and went back and added a hat.”

Although Nicollette Sheridans Alexis fought in the first season with Fallon (Liz Gillies) and the original Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) of the series, this is the first fight between Hendrix and Alonso.

