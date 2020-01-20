'Dying Light 2' is delayed from the release in spring

advertisement

In another indication that the coming next generation of console developers need to rethink the current generation for their current projects, Techland has announced that they will develop an open world zombie shooter Dying Light 2 has been delayed since the release in spring 2020.

A message posted on Twitter said that they “need more development time” to realize their vision of the game, which was already announced at E3 2018. No new release date has been announced.

Given the fact that Techland has expressed a desire to launch Dying Light 2 on next generation consoles, the delay may be due to this reason.

Dying Light 2 is planned to be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, as well as for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Hey survivors!

Here is the development update for Dying Light 2. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7

– Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

