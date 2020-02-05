Advertisement

For the sixth time in a row, 86.4 million make DXB the busiest for international traffic.



Dubai International’s airports (DXB), with 86.4 million passengers in 2019, have asserted themselves as the number one hub for international passengers for the sixth year in a row.

Latest official data shows that the DXB carried six million more passengers compared to London Heathrow, the second-ranked airport, despite annual traffic due to a temporary runway closure, the collapse of Jet Airways in India, and the global base landing of around 3, The Boeing 737 dropped 1 percent max.

Key figures and facts

DXB welcomed a total of 86,396,757 (-3.1%) for 2019 as a result of a number of challenges throughout the year, including the 45-day closure of the airport’s south runway enable the restructuring and global market conditions. as well as the worldwide grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, DXB welcomed 21.9 million customers (1.3%), bringing the average monthly number of passengers in the hub to 7.2 million for the year. The airport has exceeded 8 million customers twice during the year (July and August).

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, expressed his satisfaction with DXB’s performance in 2019: “While customer numbers were lower in 2019 than in the previous year, the 45-day runway closures and Jet Airways bankruptcy also had an impact negative from The cornerstone for Boeing’s 737 Max had an estimated 3.2 million passengers over the course of the year and indicates growth at DXB. “

Top Destinations

India maintained its position as the best target country for DXB. Passenger traffic in 2019 was 11.9 million, followed by Saudi Arabia with 6.3 million customers and Great Britain with 6.2 million customers in just under a third.

Other important target countries are China (3.6 million customers) and the USA (3.2 million). The three main cities were London (3.6 million customers), Mumbai (2.3 million customers) and Riyadh with 2.2 million customers.

flight

DXB processed 97,379 flight movements (-4.5%) in the fourth quarter, bringing the annual flight movement to 373,261 (-8.6%), while the average number of customers per flight rose to 239, an increase of 5, Corresponds to 8% per year.

waiting times

Waiting times were reduced in 2019 thanks to the advanced DXB operations center, which uses real-time information from more than 50 systems across the facility to improve efficiency and service, and new smart gates that help customers speed up passport control. be reduced by 15%.

Luggage volume

In 2019, 73.1 million pieces of luggage were carried through the airport’s 175 km baggage system. The success rate for delivery was at a record level of 99.96%.

charge

DXB handled 659,167 tons of cargo in the fourth quarter (-7%), with the annual air cargo volume reaching 2,514,918 tons (-4.8%) in 2019.

