Family forever. Dwyane Wade‘S son Zaire heartily honored his siblings Zaya after she appeared publicly as a transgender.

“Man, I remember annoying my mother as a kid and telling her I wanted such a bad brother. I was the only child looking for company and someone to look after me, “the 18-year-old said on Wednesday, February 12, two photos with Zaya.” I was blessed to have my best friend Zaya with me since 12 years. We did everything together … we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the only thing we never did was leave each other behind. I told you that I would lay down my life to make sure that you were ten toes deep and happy on this earth. “

Zarie concluded: “I don’t care what you think, Z, you are my best friend and I love you, child, and if it means something, just know that no love is lost on this side.”

The 38-year-old former NBA player shares Zaire and Zaya, 12, his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches. He is also the father of son Xavier, 6, with Aja Metoyer and daughter Kaavia, 15 months, with wife Gabrielle Union.

Wade reported on Zaya on Tuesday, February 11th, on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

“First of all, I and my wife Gabrielle Union are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and we are also proud allies,” said Wade. “When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with a problem, when our child comes home with something, it is our job as parents to listen to give them the best information we can can, the best feedback we can. And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved. “

The former Miami Heat player went on to explain that Zaya was “born a boy” and “originally called Zion”.

“[She] said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you. I think I am ready to live my truth. And I want to be called her and her. I would love you to call me Zaya, “said Wade.” Now it’s our job to gather information and achieve every relationship we have. “

After Ellen’s appearance, Union released a cute video of Zaya talking about being true to herself.

“What good is it to be on this earth if you try to be something that you are not? It is as if you don’t even live as yourself, which is the stupidest concept for me. Be true and take care not really about how stereotypical you are, “she said.” I know it can be difficult in any case, but I think you will prevail and be the best you are. “

