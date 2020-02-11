Dwyane Wade sends love and support to Vanessa Bryant when Kobe Bryant’s widow complains about the loss of her husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who were both killed in a tragic plane crash on January 26, along with seven other victims. On Monday, Vanessa shared a photo of her two deceased loved ones on Instagram, admitting that her brain “refuses to accept” that both have disappeared.

“I hesitated to put my feelings into words,” she began. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi have disappeared. I cannot process both at the same time. It is like trying to process that Kobe has disappeared, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never return to me. ” , “

“It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my little girl doesn’t have this opportunity ?!” She continued. “I am so angry. She had so much to live. Then I realize that I have to be strong and have to be there for my 3 daughters. I am not angry with Kobe and Gigi, but I am grateful here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. “

Vanessa went on to know that her feelings are “normal” and part of the grieving process at the moment, but added that she wanted to share if it would help someone else to go through something similar.

“I wish they were here and this nightmare was over,” she concluded. “I pray for all victims of this terrible tragedy. Please keep praying for everyone.”

Wade was quick to weigh up the award when the former Miami Heat player wrote, “Thank you for sharing your thoughts, words, feelings and all these moments with us.”

He was far from the only celebrity to send her thoughts to Vanessa after her vulnerable note. CIndy Crawford commented: “There is no limit to a mother’s love and strength. Send prayers for all of you,” and Kris Jenner also interfered: “Pray for you and raise your babies to prayer … we love you.”

Photo credit: Bobby Metelus / FilmMagic / Getty