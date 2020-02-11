Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union have supported their child who came to them as a member of the LGBTQ, and now a name change has been announced for the 12-year-old.

The 38-year-old Wade sat down with the Ellen DeGeneres show and told how he and Union welcomed the name change from Zion to Zaya, adding Wade’s daughter that she was continuing her journey as living herself.

“I and my wife Gabrielle Union are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community,” said Wade. “We are also proud allies. We take our role and responsibility as parents very seriously. “

He added: “When our child comes home with a question, when a child comes home with a problem, when a child comes home with something, it is our job as parents to listen and give them the best information we can to give them the best feedback we can and that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved. “

The former NBA expert explained how her child came to their home and announced that they would be referred to as Zaya and wanted to use the pronouns. He also shared with Union how he and Union found out about the LGBTQ community.

To see how Dwyane Wade lovingly tells his daughter’s story, watch the video below.

–

Photo: Getty