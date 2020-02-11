Dwyane Wade talks about how and his family stood up for the 12-year-old daughter Zaya after she appeared as a transgender for him and his wife Gabrielle Union. During a meeting with Ellen DeGeneres during her talk show on Tuesday, the former NBA player said that he and Union take their job as parents of a child in the LGBT + community “very seriously”.

“First of all, I and my wife Gabrielle Union are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and we are also proud allies,” he said, according to Us Weekly. “We take our role and responsibility as parents very seriously.”

He continued: “When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with a problem, when our child comes home with something, it is our job as parents to listen to it and give them the best information the best feedback we can get, and that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved. “

Wade explained that Zaya was “born a boy” and told DeGeneres about the day she sat down with her mother and father to reveal that she was a transsexual.

“[She] said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you. I think I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be called her and her. I would love it if you did call me Zaya “Wade remembered. “Now it is our job to inform ourselves and maintain all the relationships we have.”

To his daughter, the athlete recalled, “I said, ‘You are a leader. You are a leader, and this is an opportunity to allow yourself to be a voice.’ Right now it’s through us because she’s 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her. “

Wade spoke with the cast of Pose, FX’s long-running series with the largest cast of transgender actors, and said that he and his wife had diligently educated themselves on a deeper level.

He said, “We’re just trying to find out as much information as we can to make sure we give our child the best opportunity to be their best me.”

Photo credit: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty