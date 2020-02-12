Retired NBA player Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, are campaigning for their child, who recently emerged as a transgender.

The couple’s 12-year-old Zion Wade recently advised her father and stepmother to call them “Zaya” and to call them “she / she”.

“Meet Zaya. She’s compassionate, loving, smart, and we’re so proud of her,” Union posted on Twitter along with a video of her stepdaughter talking about her decision.

In the video, Zaya seems to openly explain that there is no point in denying her truth, even though others may be hateful.

Get to know Zaya. She is compassionate, loving, smart and we are so proud of her. It’s okay to listen to your children, love them, and respect them as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT

– Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 11, 2020

“What is the use of being on earth if you try to be someone you are not?” she said in the video.

Wade also told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show that he was proud of his child.

“We take our role and responsibility as parents very seriously … When our child comes home with a problem, when our child comes home with something, it is our job as parents to listen and give them the best possible information “The best feedback we can get, and that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved,” he said.

Union thanked Twitter for all who showed their support and pointed out helpful resources to the family.

Hey Zaya! We are all so proud of you. Your strength, intelligence and conscientious worldview is impressive – thank you for being you!

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC), February 12, 2020

Zaya is really more confident than many adults and this is clearly a direct result of how you and D raise them.

THANKS that you shared this trip with us when you decided to be private. You open your mind and save lives. 🙏🏾 # WeRideForZaya

– April 11th (@ReignOfApril), 2020

Getting out can often be scary for trans- and non-binary adolescents, especially if they fear they will not be supported by their families.

64% said that their families made them feel bad, and only 22% were exposed to their parents.

We can’t wait to meet you, Zaya. https://t.co/yXpzxfsHxq

– Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 11, 2020

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.